The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
People
Amazon Shoppers Swear These 'Buttery Soft' Running Shorts Don't Ride Up or Cause Chafing, and They're Just $22
There really is nothing worse than dealing with chafing as a result of your shorts ride up as you're walking on a hot day. Yeah, super uncomfortable. But Amazon shoppers believe they've found a solution — as in these shorts do not lead to chafing or ride up at all, according to reviews. And they're just $22, too.
People
These Criss-Cross Slides Are Like 'Walking on Clouds,' According to Shoppers — and They're Only $31
Whether you're wearing them to the beach, the office, or to run errands, a good pair of supportive and comfortable sandals is a must-have in everyone's wardrobe. If you're still looking for a new pair to add to your rotation to wear during the last few weeks of summer, look no further than the Amazon Essentials Criss-Cross Sport Sandals.
I spent over 120 days a year traveling and have perfected my packing routine. Here are 12 things I refuse to leave behind.
My carry-on bag is filled with affordable, compact items — like my silk eye mask, sound machine, and portable fan — that come in handy during trips.
8 best trail-running shoes for women to tackle all terrains
During lockdown, running boomed. Pounding the pavement was already a pretty popular pastime before the pandemic hit, with races such as the London Marathon consistently oversubscribed, and parkrun – a free, weekly, timed 5k – rapidly growing from just 13 runners in 2004 to over three million (and counting) today. Yet, the running revolution pre-Covid seemed limited to the road. Trail-running only sparked haunting memories of painful school cross-country slogs. But cabin fever drove out the masses so that more and more of us ventured further afield to escape the concrete jungle and get lost in nature.Jogging and sprinting...
Don’t throw away silica gel bags that come with new buys – they rescue everything from leather clothes to drowned phones
THOUGH they're marked on the exterior with "THROW AWAY – DO NOT EAT," silica gel packets can be a handy tool to have on hand for a number of home hacks. You can use them to protect everything from phones to vacation gear, so don't throw them away (or snack on them, either).
RUST・
Get a Solo Stove Fire Pit for Up to 40% Off This Weekend Only
Solo Stove—the brand behind the best smokeless fire pit, according to our experts—is currently offering a summer blowout sale you don’t want to miss. Happening now, the weekend-long flash sale includes deals on all Essential Firepit Bundles for 40% off. The bundles include a stand, lid, and the brand new Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0.
yankodesign.com
Suspended Sofa makes you feel like you’re precariously sitting on cloud nine
Couches and sofas are primarily designed to provide comfortable sitting for a group of people or even lounging and sleeping for just one person. Over time, however, they have also developed a new purpose, considering the amount of space they occupy in an area. Their size automatically makes them the first visual point for anyone entering an area, making them the perfect way to make a good first impression on visitors. Sofas have, in a way, also become decorative pieces of furniture, an expression of an owner’s style, or simply an instrument to create a visual impact. This sofa definitely makes a lasting impression, though people might be wondering whether they should be dreamy or wary of sinking into its cloud-inspired embrace.
