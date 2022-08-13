ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mens Journal

The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week

Here at Men's Journal, we constantly test the latest gear to find the best new products you should know about to take your next adventure, workout, wardrobe, and every other part of your life to the next level. That includes everything from the best new adventure gear like a kayak that can double as a fishing […]
The Independent

8 best trail-running shoes for women to tackle all terrains

During lockdown, running boomed. Pounding the pavement was already a pretty popular pastime before the pandemic hit, with races such as the London Marathon consistently oversubscribed, and parkrun – a free, weekly, timed 5k – rapidly growing from just 13 runners in 2004 to over three million (and counting) today. Yet, the running revolution pre-Covid seemed limited to the road. Trail-running only sparked haunting memories of painful school cross-country slogs. But cabin fever drove out the masses so that more and more of us ventured further afield to escape the concrete jungle and get lost in nature.Jogging and sprinting...
BobVila

Get a Solo Stove Fire Pit for Up to 40% Off This Weekend Only

Solo Stove—the brand behind the best smokeless fire pit, according to our experts—is currently offering a summer blowout sale you don’t want to miss. Happening now, the weekend-long flash sale includes deals on all Essential Firepit Bundles for 40% off. The bundles include a stand, lid, and the brand new Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0.
yankodesign.com

Suspended Sofa makes you feel like you’re precariously sitting on cloud nine

Couches and sofas are primarily designed to provide comfortable sitting for a group of people or even lounging and sleeping for just one person. Over time, however, they have also developed a new purpose, considering the amount of space they occupy in an area. Their size automatically makes them the first visual point for anyone entering an area, making them the perfect way to make a good first impression on visitors. Sofas have, in a way, also become decorative pieces of furniture, an expression of an owner’s style, or simply an instrument to create a visual impact. This sofa definitely makes a lasting impression, though people might be wondering whether they should be dreamy or wary of sinking into its cloud-inspired embrace.
