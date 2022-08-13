Rudolph’s 1st chance Saturday to prove camp stats are no fluke

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – For the few who think Mason Rudolph has a chance to start for the Steelers this year. There is one stat that is pointed to.

Rudolph hasn’t thrown an interception all training camp, that includes 14 practices.

It’s true by my count, although there was an extremely close one on a tipped ball that went off the chest of a defensive back and into the hands of Connor Heyward for a touchdown during the 7-shots period this week.

Rudolph believes he’s thrown one, although I think that admission was more of a verbal ‘knocking on wood’ so he wouldn’t do it during the preseason opener Saturday.

“I think you want to eliminate turnovers,” Rudolph said. “Coach Tomlin talks about if we take care of the ball, today is going to be a good day. Everyone is going to throw interceptions, but you have to limit them.”

In 10 career starts in the NFL, Rudolph has thrown 10 total interceptions. That number really skewed by the four he threw in Cleveland on November 14, 2019. That game wasn’t remembered for the four interceptions, Myles Garrett changed the narrative late in that game.

Rudolph believes there’s been a lot of growth since that year. At the end of the 2020 season in a game the Browns needed to win to make the playoffs, Rudolph threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in a two-point loss in Cleveland. He threw for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a tie against Detroit at home last year. The fourth-year quarterback only had hours of notice that he would start after Ben Roethlisberger came down with COVID-19.

Does he believe the numbers he’s putting up in camp? Does he feel he’s performing well?

“Yeah, so far,” Rudolph said. “I think there are things I want to clean up. Things I want to be better at, take some more shots down the field. Push the ball down to some of the guys we have that can make those plays for us. Keep developing that chemistry with the guys. That’s important this time of year-George (Pickens), Calvin (Austin), Miles Boykin. Gunner (Olszewski) is reliable over the middle.”

You haven’t seen a lot of it early in camp, but the Oklahoma State record-holder says you will see them throw deep more. He’s trying to find the right matchups to hit some home run balls. He also says the playbook ‘will be opened up more’. He says he and the rest of the offense are excited about what is in store.

It’s been three years since Roethlisberger’s injury gave Rudolph multiple starts (went 5-3). He’s been waiting for this opportunity. As he prepared, he watched the team sign Mitch Trubisky and then draft Kenny Pickett in the first round. Saturday, he’ll try and defy what most believe is a two-man race, by showing what he can do as the preseason kicks off against the Seahawks.

“You are always trying to prove yourself,” Rudolph said. “Every chance you get, you want to prove you can do it. It’s one thing to do it in a practice, it’s another to do it in a stadium.”

As Rudolph said there are no awards for winning statistical battles in camp workouts. He’s needs a big game to show they had the right guy all along. He will get the second team reps during the game on Saturday, not sure how many series he will actually get.

“I’m hoping to take advantage to whatever time I get and make it significant,” Rudolph said. “That’s what I’m hoping.”

“I want to score some points and continue to mesh with the young receivers and offensive linemen I haven’t played with yet. Get under the lights and work together. I’m excited.”