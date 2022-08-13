ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rudolph’s 1st chance Saturday to prove camp stats are no fluke

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iewEL_0hG7L0JM00

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – For the few who think Mason Rudolph has a chance to start for the Steelers this year. There is one stat that is pointed to.

Rudolph hasn’t thrown an interception all training camp, that includes 14 practices.

It’s true by my count, although there was an extremely close one on a tipped ball that went off the chest of a defensive back and into the hands of Connor Heyward for a touchdown during the 7-shots period this week.

Rudolph believes he’s thrown one, although I think that admission was more of a verbal ‘knocking on wood’ so he wouldn’t do it during the preseason opener Saturday.

“I think you want to eliminate turnovers,” Rudolph said.  “Coach Tomlin talks about if we take care of the ball, today is going to be a good day.  Everyone is going to throw interceptions, but you have to limit them.”

In 10 career starts in the NFL, Rudolph has thrown 10 total interceptions.  That number really skewed by the four he threw in Cleveland on November 14, 2019.  That game wasn’t remembered for the four interceptions, Myles Garrett changed the narrative late in that game.

Rudolph believes there’s been a lot of growth since that year.  At the end of the 2020 season in a game the Browns needed to win to make the playoffs, Rudolph threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in a two-point loss in Cleveland.  He threw for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a tie against Detroit at home last year.  The fourth-year quarterback only had hours of notice that he would start after Ben Roethlisberger came down with COVID-19.

Does he believe the numbers he’s putting up in camp?  Does he feel he’s performing well?

“Yeah, so far,” Rudolph said.  “I think there are things I want to clean up.  Things I want to be better at, take some more shots down the field.  Push the ball down to some of the guys we have that can make those plays for us.  Keep developing that chemistry with the guys.  That’s important this time of year-George (Pickens), Calvin (Austin), Miles Boykin. Gunner (Olszewski) is reliable over the middle.”

You haven’t seen a lot of it early in camp, but the Oklahoma State record-holder says you will see them throw deep more.  He’s trying to find the right matchups to hit some home run balls.  He also says the playbook ‘will be opened up more’.  He says he and the rest of the offense are excited about what is in store.

It’s been three years since Roethlisberger’s injury gave Rudolph multiple starts (went 5-3).  He’s been waiting for this opportunity.  As he prepared, he watched the team sign Mitch Trubisky and then draft Kenny Pickett in the first round.  Saturday, he’ll try and defy what most believe is a two-man race, by showing what he can do as the preseason kicks off against the Seahawks.

“You are always trying to prove yourself,” Rudolph said.  “Every chance you get, you want to prove you can do it.  It’s one thing to do it in a practice, it’s another to do it in a stadium.”

As Rudolph said there are no awards for winning statistical battles in camp workouts.  He’s needs a big game to show they had the right guy all along.  He will get the second team reps during the game on Saturday, not sure how many series he will actually get.

“I’m hoping to take advantage to whatever time I get and make it significant,” Rudolph said.  “That’s what I’m hoping.”

“I want to score some points and continue to mesh with the young receivers and offensive linemen I haven’t played with yet.  Get under the lights and work together.  I’m excited.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers could trade Mason Rudolph to 1 NFC team?

Mason Rudolph appears to be the odd man out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room, which may see him land on a different team quite soon. According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, one unnamed former NFL general manager believes the Steelers may be on the verge of shipping Rudolph to the Detroit Lions. The Lions do not explicitly have a quarterback need, but could be in the hunt for a backup for Jared Goff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Austin, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
FOX Sports

Kenny Pickett stars in debut, leads Steelers to preseason win

Kenny Pickett threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds to play and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 Saturday night. Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022, is competing with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to replace retired two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers' starting quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Browns#Steelers#Fluke#American Football
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Won't Play In Saturday's Preseason Opener: Fans React

The Cowboys will be light on quarterback depth when they begin their preseason on Saturday night against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan just moments ago that third-string Cowboys quarterback Will Grier won't play in tonight's preseason opener. He's working through a groin injury and is being held out.
NFL
CBS Denver

Josh Johnson leads Broncos backups past Cowboys

Journeyman Josh Johnson threw a pair of first-half touchdowns and the Denver Broncos beat the penalty-prone Dallas Cowboys 17-7 on a starless Saturday night that featured a steady rain for much of the second half.Johnson, who's 36 years old and playing for his 14th NFL team, was signed in the offseason to compete with Brett Rypien for the job backing up new Broncos starter Russell Wilson.Wilson sat this one out, as did Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, leaving the passing duties to backups.Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. Cooper Rush got the start for Dallas and was 12 of...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy