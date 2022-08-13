ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Padres player gets 80-game suspension

By Domenick Candelieri, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play this season after Major League Baseball suspended him for a positive performance-enhancing drug test, the league announced.

Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball stated in a news release. The substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The Padres shortstop has been recovering from a broken wrist that he injured during the offseason and hasn’t played in a game this season.

The suspension will cause Tatis Jr. to miss the start of next season as well.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale admits to acting ‘like an idiot’ during caught-on-camera outburst

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience,” the Padres wrote in a statement.

Tatis Jr. responded to the suspension in a statement released by the Major League Baseball Players Association, saying that he “inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

“I should have used the resources available to me in order to ensure that no banned substances were in what I took. I failed to do so,” Tatis Jr. said. “I want to apologize to Peter, AJ, the entire Padres organization, my teammates, Major League Baseball, and fans everywhere for my mistake. I have no excuse for my error, and I would never do anything to cheat or disrespect this game I love.”

WATCH: Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher

Tatis Jr. explained that he has taken “countless drug tests” throughout his professional career, including on March 29, 2022, and that all of the results have come back negative until testing positive for Clostebol.

“I am completely devastated. There is nowhere else in the world I would rather be than on the field competing with my teammates. After initially appealing the suspension, I have realized that my mistake was the cause of this result, and for that reason I have decided to start serving my suspension immediately. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field in 2023,” Tatis said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

ClutchPoints

Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension

Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting for San Diego Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not list Ha-Seong Kim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Kim will take the afternoon off while Wil Myers enters the lineup in left field and bats eight against the Nats. Jake Cronenworth will cover shortstop, Brandon Drury will start at second base, Josh Bell will handle first base, and Jurickson Profar will take a turn at designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Moving on minus Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres face Nats again

It would have seemed almost impossible for something regarding the San Diego Padres to upstage Juan Soto's return to Washington this weekend. However, that happened on Friday with the news that shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the sport's fastest rising young stars the past few years, was handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball following a positive test for a banned substance.
SAN DIEGO, CA
