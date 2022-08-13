ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WATCH: Virginia Football Scrimmages at Scott Stadium

By Matt Newton
Watch video footage of UVA football's scrimmage at Scott Stadium on Saturday

On Saturday morning, the Virginia football team practiced at Scott Stadium for the first time. Media were permitted to attend the first 30 minutes of the practice, which included warm-ups and the first possession of the team's intrasquad scrimmage.

See video from the practice and the first drive of the scrimmage, which ended with a fourth-down touchdown run by quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Virginia football fall scrimmage (; 3:10)

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more content from fall camp, including observations and takeaways from Saturday's scrimmage.

After Successful Baseball Season, Jay Woolfolk Getting Reacclimated at Football Camp

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th

Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

WATCH: Virginia Running Backs Do Full-Pads Practice Drill

Former Virginia OL Chris Glaser Signs With New York Jets

WATCH: UVA Men's Basketball Departs for Exhibition Tour in Italy

John Paul Flores Brings Versatility and Experience to UVA's Offensive Line

cbs19news

UVA falls to Charlotte in preseason opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 Sports) -- The UVA men's soccer team fell to Charlotte 3-2 in their preseason opener at Klockner. The 49ers got on the board early when Alex Willis connected to Kameron Lacey to put home. Virginia came close to evening the score just before halftime with a goal from Leo Afonso but was ruled offside.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra

As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research

Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
VIRGINIA STATE
macaronikid.com

12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss

Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

New principal starting at Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new principal of Charlottesville High School is set to start Monday, August 15. Rashaad Pitt has 17 years of experience as an educator and instructional leader. “I think there always been kind of incremental inspirations that kind of forged me to get into this role....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
getawaymavens.com

20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia

At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
VIRGINIA STATE
969wsig.com

Enter to win Confederate Railroad Tickets

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Confederate Railroad and The Hackens Boys at Page Valley Fair on Saturday, August 27!. WSIG “Confederate Railroad Tickets Register To Win Contest. – Register online during the contest window at 969wsig.com for the chance to win...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Request for honorary street renames

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s an effort to have two more streets renamed in Charlottesville. One request is for part of Lankford Avenue to be named in honor of Reverend Alvin Edwards, who also once served as mayor. The other is a stretch of Ridge Street / McIntire Road,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
