Pitkin County, CO

Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail

By Tamera Twitty
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: wsfurlan (iStock).

A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day hike", according to the sheriff's office.

Crews from the sheriff's office were contacted at around 11:30 AM regarding a passed out hiker on the trail.

"Pitkin County Deputies made contact with the reporting person via cell phone and learned the injured party was still unconscious, his lips were blue, and his breathing was shallow. CPR resuscitation efforts were advised and instructed," the release said.

Crews were deployed to the area, along with a rescue helicopter, and reached the patient and his girlfriend at around 1:04 PM. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at around 1:20 PM, officials reported.

The cause of death will be determined by the Pitkin County Coroners Office.

"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind everyone of the importance of being aware of their surroundings, knowing their limitations, and being conscious of the dangers of backcountry hiking," the release said.

Condolences go out to those affected by this tragic death.

