Tallahassee, FL

'He's our guy': FSU President Richard McCullough believes in football coach Mike Norvell

By Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

Florida State President Richard McCullough is looking forward to his second football season with the Seminoles.

Optimism surrounds coach Mike Norvell's program that is searching for its first winning season since 2017.

McCullough feels the positive vibes across campus, calling Norvell "an amazing coach."

"It takes a few years to build the right culture and the right team with the right talent, but he is on the right trajectory, as far as I can see,” McCullough told the Democrat.

Signs point to improvement

All signs point to improvement for FSU football this season.

The Seminoles, fresh off two practices in Jacksonville , are scheduled to hold their second scrimmage this preseason Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Norvell is 8-13 in two seasons at FSU, but the expectation is FSU will compete for a postseason berth this season. Even McCullough said he "suspects we'll go to a bowl game this year."

Last year's team finished 5-7, rebounding from an 0-4 start that included a 20-17 home defeat to FCS Jacksonville State on the game's final play.

FSU's 2022 schedule doesn't appear as difficult as it has been in years past. Only four of the Seminoles' 12 opponents won more than seven games last season.

The Seminoles host Duquesne in their opener Aug. 27 on the ACC Network at 5 p.m.

FSU's first significant test awaits a week later in New Orleans against LSU on national television. The Seminoles quickly sold out their allotment of 30,000 tickets to the Sunday Sept. 4 game in the Caesars Superdome at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Season tickets on upswing

Fans are excited, too.

The school has sold more than 28,000 season tickets, its highest mark in four years.

"Nobody more so than coach Norvell wants to win and have a great season, so he's our guy," McCullough said.

McCullough also likes the trajectory of the athletics program.

FSU finished 14th in the 2021-22 LEARFIELD Director’s Cup standings - the Seminoles’ fifth consecutive season in the Top 20 and the 16th straight season in the Top 25.

"The major goal for us is to win the championship in every single sport at Florida State University, while graduating student athletes with good GPAs and producing great human beings," he said.

Editor's note: Tarah Jean, the Democrat's higher education reporter, contributed to this report.

FSU 2022 schedule

Aug. 27: Duquesne, 5 p.m. (ACC Network)

Sept. 4: vs. LSU, New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 16: at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 24 : Boston College

Oct. 1: Wake Forest

Oct. 8: at N.C. State

Oct. 15 : Clemson

Oct. 29 : Georgia Tech

Nov. 5 : at Miami

Nov. 12: at Syracuse

Nov. 19: Louisiana

Nov. 25: Florida, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'He's our guy': FSU President Richard McCullough believes in football coach Mike Norvell

