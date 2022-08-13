ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Bathrooms In Downtown Howell Delayed

The construction of new restroom facilities in downtown Howell has been delayed but officials are hopeful they’ll be up and running before fall hits. Howell Mayor Bob Ellis says the Downtown Development Authority approved putting in a modular building with four bathrooms right behind the historic courthouse, in the area of portable toilets during the concerts.
HOWELL, MI
whmi.com

Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing

A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break

Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
ROMEO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
thesalinepost.com

Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital

Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
SALINE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thevarsitynews.net

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
thevarsitynews.net

WNEM

Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

