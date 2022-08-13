Read full article on original website
New Bathrooms In Downtown Howell Delayed
The construction of new restroom facilities in downtown Howell has been delayed but officials are hopeful they’ll be up and running before fall hits. Howell Mayor Bob Ellis says the Downtown Development Authority approved putting in a modular building with four bathrooms right behind the historic courthouse, in the area of portable toilets during the concerts.
Kemnitz Fine Candies in Downtown Plymouth reopens under new leadership after owners retire
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - A longtime Plymouth business that closed earlier this year is open again under new leadership. Kemnitz Fine Candies closed in February when the owners retired. It was purchased by the Collick family in April, and celebrated the reopening Saturday. Cindy and Everett Smith had been...
Former Crest Motel To Be Rehabbed & Provide Transitional Housing
A local non-profit has purchased an old motel that it plans to rehab to provide transitional housing in Livingston County. Community Catalysts Development Company is a Livingston County-based non-profit that provides attainable housing for seniors, veterans, the homeless, and other lower-income people. It has purchased the former Crest Motel and plans to rehab it into an extended-stay facility with weekly and monthly rental options.
City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break
Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
Startling Crash on Ann Arbor Street Sends 2 People to the Hospital
Two people were transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on North Ann Arbor Street that startled residents on the normally quiet city street. Shortly before 2:15, emergency workers from the Saline Police Department, Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Ann Arbor Street, just south of Bennett Street.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
Thousands of Michigan residents under water boil advisory after break in main supply line
Tens of thousands of people in Michigan were issued a precautionary boil water advisory Saturday after authorities discovered a water break in Metro Detroit’s largest main supply line. Around 280,000 people in 13 communities including Rochester city, Washington Township and Chesterfield Township, were affected, according to the advisory issued...
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site. The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE. According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state...
Ann Arbor salon closes after decade of service
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local hair salon and spa has closed after more than a decade of serving the Ann Arbor community. Vis a Vis Salon and Spa, 320 Miller Ave., Suite 171, Ann Arbor, closed on July 31, according to manager Andrew Mueller. The salon was opened by...
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Boil water advisory issued for 13 communities
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for thousands in 13 communities after a water main break was discovered. Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from its Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
