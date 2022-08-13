Read full article on original website
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan
The 29-year-old signed for the Blues at the start of the 2021/22 season, and after a disappointing campaign has returned on loan to Serie A.Divider(Variant 1)
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
Soccer-Klopp proud of Liverpool for keeping up intensity after Nunez red card
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juergen Klopp said he is proud of Liverpool for fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday despite being reduced to 10 men after Darwin Nunez was sent off.
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
Xavi confirms Miralem Pjanic will remain at Barcelona
Xavi has opened up on the future of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Mikel Arteta stunned by Arsenal crowd response to William Saliba own goal
Mikel Arteta admits he was stunned by fans' reaction to William Saliba own goal.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams
Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA・
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
Jurgen Klopp admits he 'does not understand' Barcelona's summer spending
Jurgen Klopp is the latest manager to question Barcelona's summer business.
Nottingham Forest confirm signings of Emmanuel Dennis and Chiekhou Kouyate
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signings of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and free agent Chiekhou Kouyate.
Greg Vanney compares LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig signing to Sebastian Giovinco
Head coach Greg Vanney has compared the LA Galaxy's 'long shot' approach in signing Riqui Puig to how Toronto FC acquired Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco from Juventus in 2015. Barcelona product Puig arrived in California last weekend, signing on a free transfer through the end of 2025 using Targeted Allocation...
MLS・
Gabriel Jesus admits Arsenal move has restored his self-belief
Gabriel Jesus says he has rediscovered his old self after moving to Arsenal.
Christophe Galtier confirms interest from several clubs in Leandro Paredes
Christophe Galtier has provided an update on the future of PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.
90min
