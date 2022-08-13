ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Feeling ‘Very Emotional’ After Moving Zahara, 17, Into College: It’s ‘Bittersweet’

By Erin Silvia
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Domenico Stinellis/AP/Shutterstock

“They’ve been doing all the typical mother-daughter stuff to prepare her for school,” the source continued. “Shopping for books, school supplies, plus everything she needs to make sure she’s comfortable in her dorm while living on campus. They got an extensive tour of the school before moving in and Angie is so excited to see her daughter flourish in such a beautiful environment. She thinks it’s an excellent school and is so excited to watch her baby grow up.”

Angelina spoke about almost crying and being excited at the same time, in a video Spelman’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman shared to his Instagram. The doting mom and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off. Zahara’s first official day of classes will be on Aug. 17 after a school orientation that started on Aug. 10.

“Angelina‘s been in Atlanta for a few days with Zahara and she’ll be staying a little longer to get her settled,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Leaving without her daughter is not something that will be easy, but the good thing is that she has been through this before with Maddox [her oldest son]. And Zahara is at least staying in the country, it’s a pretty quick trip back and forth compared to when Maddox was in Yonsei [South Korea] so she’s taking some comfort in that. Still, it’s a very emotional, bittersweet time for her. As exciting as it all is, letting go is just very hard for her.”

