Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 15-Aug. 21, 2022
More than 1,613,400 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the CDPHE.
Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues
A group of Colorado business elites has made its name known in state politics. But membership in the conservative group that lobbies for property tax cuts and maintaining the Denver camping ban is not exclusive to presidents and CEOs of private companies. Higher-ups in publicly-funded institutions such as universities have a seat at the table, […] The post Public money supports conservative Colorado lobbying group through membership dues appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Denver Channel
Why some people still haven't had COVID
DENVER, Colo. — The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation found at least 82% of Americans have been infected with COVID-19, but, that means millions of Americans still haven’t been infected. Now, researchers are looking at the science behind those who have stayed healthy. Researchers are calling these...
Monkeypox declared public health emergency in US
Monkeypox vaccine distribution.Photo by RF._.studio / Pexels. (Denver, CO.) There are currently 4,000 people on the waitlist for the monkeypox vaccine in Colorado as the U.S. officially declared a public health emergency in part to help scale vaccine production.
KJCT8
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
With focus on fentanyl, providers say Colorado must improve its treatment options
As the executive director of a harm-reduction facility in the heart of Denver, Lisa Raville interacts with substance users constantly. Ask her about the state of inpatient treatment in the metro area, and she'll laugh, as if you asked her about a stairway to the moon. Ask Julie Taub, an...
1310kfka.com
Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado
Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
PLANetizen
Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning
“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever
You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
DCSD spending more money allocated for safety after STEM shooting
In the more than a year since Denver7 Investigates' initial report, the Douglas County School District has spent an additional $3M in money allocated for safety following the STEM School shooting.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
cpr.org
Metro Denver set to drop I-25 and C-470 expansions as planners shape climate-minded transportation future
After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. The board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments, a...
cpr.org
Rental scams are trickier than ever in Colorado’s housing crunch
In one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands, 40-year-old Jessica Puzio was home when she heard a knock at her front door last fall. The elderly couple on her doorstep wanted to see the duplex rental they found on Craigslist at her address. “I had no idea...
Supply Chain Delays Creating More Issues for Colorado, Study Says
Christmas in Colorado could be rough this year — and no, we're not talking about the upcoming winter weather. We're talking about the gifts. Unfortunately, Santa might have a hard time fulfilling everyone's wish lists. How Colorado's Supply Chain Issues Could Affect Your Christmas. According to a new study...
"Reach higher ground by any means necessary": Flooding creates dangerous situation in Colorado
According to an emergency notification sent out at about 3 PM on August 15, dangerous flooding is occurring in the area of Glen Haven, which is located northeast of Estes Park. "Immediately reach higher ground by any means necessary," reads an alert about the situation. The alert also instructs those...
Lakewood among U.S. cities with high levels of ethylene oxide
Lakewood is one of 19 U.S. cities to have high levels of ethylene oxide. The EPA held a meeting this week to discuss concerns. It's a colorless and flammable gas. It's also typically odorless, with levels found in the air. The EPA says, when over-inhaled over time, this gas is known to cause blood cancers and breast cancer in women.According to the EPA, "In the coming weeks, EPA plans to engage with communities facing the highest risk to hear about their concerns and answer their questions as we share details about this risk assessment, community risk, and efforts to reduce this risk...
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
Towing Companies Must Now Give 24-Hour Notice Before Moving Vehicles In Colorado
Disclaimer: we're not suggesting that you go out of your way to park your car illegally - however, chances are you could be spared from the financial and emotional troubles that often come as a result of parking your car illegally (intentionally or unintentionally), thanks to a new Colorado state law.
