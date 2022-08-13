Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Woman changes plea in flight to avoid arrest case
YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has pleaded no contest to lesser charges. Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police arrest motorist for drug possession, distribution
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police seized about five ounces of suspected methamphetamine following a Saturday night traffic stop. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle being driven erratically, described as purple with white racing stripes. An officer observed the vehicle in the two hundred block of North 6th, with...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Several teens taken into custody for multiple alleged thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were taken into custody after a reported auto theft, injury accident, and larceny from an auto in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 2000 block of N 60th St. on Aug. 12 at 6:20 a.m. for a reported auto theft.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
kfornow.com
Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
2 arrested for theft at Nebraska residence where owner recently passed
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) -- Two people were arrested while allegedly attempting to steal vehicle parts.
1011now.com
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old Lincoln man sentenced to over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man received five years and three months in prison on Friday for drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell reported that 19-year-old Amgad Gaber, of Lincoln, was convicted of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Lincoln men were robbed Sunday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of two men that were robbed by two other men with weapons. LPD said police were sent to the 800 block of N 26th St Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested in connection to Florence Tower homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of a man connected to Friday's homicide investigation. The Omaha Police Homicide Unit said they arrested 20-year-old Davon Brown for his felony warrant for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. OPD said Friday...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Possession Of Drugs And Firearm
A Lincoln man is sentenced to five years and four months in prison following a conviction for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. Brandon Escamilla, age 21 was sentenced on August 11, 2022. After he completes his prison sentence, Escamilla will serve three...
1011now.com
LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes five teenagers crashed a stolen car in a south Lincoln neighborhood. On Friday, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a home near 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, in northeast Lincoln, on a report of auto theft. LPD said the victim...
News Channel Nebraska
CCC-O inmate back in custody, arrested by LPD
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Community Corrections Center - Omaha (CCC-O) inmate has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after he went missing in June. Authorities said that Semaji Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on new charges. These charges include delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
klin.com
Missing Inmate Arrested By Lincoln Police
An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by Lincoln Police. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on August 10 on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked out of CCC-O on June...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant made in connection to an Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department and Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant in connection to a homicide of a woman. OPD said they got a felony arrest warrant for 20-year-old Davon Brown for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony related to the homicide of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
News Channel Nebraska
20-year-old Omaha man missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff implementing Labor Day 'step wave'
SIDNEY – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is implementing the Labor Day “Step Wave” Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. The “Step Wave” is focused on impaired drivers. A sheriff’s office press release says there have been four motor vehicle deaths in Fremont County so far this year, including three that were caused by impaired drivers.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man wanted in connection to shooting that left one dead
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department announced that a 20-year-old man is wanted in connection to a homicide. OPD said that 20-year-old Wuanya M. Smith is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of firearm by a prohibited person related to the homicide of 22-year-old Anthony Collins III.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
