Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
'It's Nonsense From Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit Critical Of Liverpool Manager's Interview
A former England international has criticised Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his post-match comments after his team drew 2-2 with Fulham last weekend.
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win.It was far from a convincing performance though as Thomas Tuchel attempted to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella into his team. Still, Chelsea collected all three points and will hope to continue that trend with a win over Spurs today.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side got...
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear
It feels like we’ve used the ‘most embarrassing game in United’s history’ line a lot in recent times, but today really did take the biscuit. Manchester United went down 4 [four]-0 to Premier League relegation candidates Brentford on a sunny Saturday afternoon afternoon in south-west London, delivering an utterly disastrous performance that means clouds are gathering above Erik ten Hag just two games into his United tenure.
Gary Neville On The Glazer Banners "The Only Decent Thing About United Is The Fans"
Speaking to the media after the embarrassing defeat against Brentford this afternoon the former Manchester United Full back spoke about the Glazer banners from the away fans.
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card
Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw
It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
Report: Frenkie De Jong Admits He Could Leave Barcelona For Manchester United This Summer
Frenkie De Jong has admitted that he could leave Barcelona to join Manchester United this summer, according to a report.
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, live stream and kick-off time
Liverpool face Crystal Palace this evening as the Reds seek to bounce back from their disappointing opening day draw with Fulham. The West Londoners were arguably the better side last weekend and were very unlucky not to walk away with all three points. Liverpool must now bounce back so they...
'I'd Stick With Firmino' - Pundit Tips Brazilian To Get Nod Over Darwin Nunez For Liverpool Clash With Crystal Palace
A former player has tipped Roberto Firmino to start Liverpool's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez.
'We Need To Be Awake' - Fulham Draw | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp let his feelings known to the press yesterday regarding Liverpool's opening day point-dropping match against Fulham.
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola says players will learn to play with Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players will learn how to play with Erling Haaland after the striker did not score in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Jurgen Klopp 'Can't Understand' Barcelona's Spending
Jurgen Klopp has his say on Barcelona's spending this transfer window, after the signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Franck Kessie to name a few.
European roundup: Real Madrid secure comeback win over Almería
Substitute David Alaba needed one touch to help Real Madrid rally to victory against Almería. Alaba came off the bench and immediately scored from a 75th-minute free-kick to give defending champion Madrid a 2-1 come-from-behind win at promoted Almería. Alaba sprinted from the bench and went straight to take the set-piece, then curled a well-struck shot over the wall and hit the post before going in.
