ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
James Maddison
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
William Saliba
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jefferson Lerma
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win.It was far from a convincing performance though as Thomas Tuchel attempted to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella into his team. Still, Chelsea collected all three points and will hope to continue that trend with a win over Spurs today.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear

It feels like we’ve used the ‘most embarrassing game in United’s history’ line a lot in recent times, but today really did take the biscuit. Manchester United went down 4 [four]-0 to Premier League relegation candidates Brentford on a sunny Saturday afternoon afternoon in south-west London, delivering an utterly disastrous performance that means clouds are gathering above Erik ten Hag just two games into his United tenure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Afc Bournemouth#The Premier League#Peacock Premium Brighton
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur: Tempers flare in heated draw

It definitely felt like another Battle at the Bridge as Spurs grabbed a late equalizer to get a point at Stamford Bridge, 2-2. Antonio Conte made no changes to his lineup again, trusting the players he closed out the season with and opened this year’s campaign. As midweek matches become a thing, the lineup rotations will certainly be a thing but Conte knows his comfort level. Tuchel countered with a back three of their own in hopes of slowing down the attacking band. Chelsea also rolled out newly signed Marc Cucurella, who cost a whopping £55m plus add-ons to slot into the left fullback position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
The Guardian

European roundup: Real Madrid secure comeback win over Almería

Substitute David Alaba needed one touch to help Real Madrid rally to victory against Almería. Alaba came off the bench and immediately scored from a 75th-minute free-kick to give defending champion Madrid a 2-1 come-from-behind win at promoted Almería. Alaba sprinted from the bench and went straight to take the set-piece, then curled a well-struck shot over the wall and hit the post before going in.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy