Cumberland Valley wants state title at home, FNF 2022 Preview
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the new home for the PIAA State Football Championship, Cumberland Valley wants to win a state title on their home turf in 2022. Headed into his third season at the helm, CV Head Coach Josh Oswalt doesn’t shy away from big expectations. He wants the Eagles to win a District […]
South Western pushing for more in Year 2, FNF 2022 Preview
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, […]
Bishop McDevitt will host ‘Thin Blue Line Game’ to commemorate fallen policeman, firefighters
The Thin Blue Line Game is deeper than just four quarters of high school football. It is an event that pays homage to all the brave law enforcement officers and firefighters who tragically lost their lives in the line of duty while upholding promises of protecting the communities they swore to serve.
Lower Dauphin girls start soccer practice for the 2022 season
Lower Dauphin High School girls soccer head coach Nic Amici runs his team through their paces on the first day of practice for the 2022 season. Lower Dauphin is looking to get back to the District III playoffs after making it to the semifinals in 2021, at Hummelstown, Pa., Aug. 15, 2022.
Watch scenes from CV football practice, August 15, 2022: video
Mid-Penn football will begin in a few weeks, and the conference’s teams are already in full swing with training camp. Watch the video for scenes from the Cumberland Valley football team this evening.
FOX43.com
Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done. Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown. In June, the senior...
local21news.com
Find out when your first day of school is here!
Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin gets her first college opportunity
Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin looks like she is poised for a breakout in the Mid-Penn this year, and the college coaches have taken notice. And, touring with Tina Thomas - who’s also her head coach at Milton Hershey - and Central PA Elite up-and-down the East Coast and a stop in Chicago on the AAU circuit, the 6-foot-4 rising senior center announced on Twitter Saturday that she has received her first offer from Roosevelt.
Penn State spent half a million dollars on police overtime at football games in 2021
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Penn State University paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year,...
FOX43.com
Cedar Crest grad signed by Barnstormers | Spotlight
LANCASTER, Pa. — Waiting for your name to be called or your phone to ring during the draft process is daunting. Not knowing if or when you will be selected. Cedar Crest graduated, Joseph Carpenter knows that feeling, all too well. The draft didn’t go as he would have planned. But, another opportunity brought him back home.
Unranked again: Penn State receiving votes in AP preseason top 25 poll
Penn State is now 0-for-2 in the preseason national polls following Monday’s release of the Associated Press top 25, which also has the Nittany Lions unranked. Penn State was also unranked in the preseason Coaches Poll, which marked the first time since 2016 that the program has not carried a national ranking going into the football season.
Little League denies appeal of ruling that determined Northwest champion
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – An Oregon team has lost its appeal of a controversial ending to the West Region’s championship game and will not be playing in the Little League World Series. Bend North’s filed a complaint after it lost Thursday 3-2, in an extra inning to Bonney Lake,...
Middletown superintendent confirms investigation into football team hazing
Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the high school’s football team for “improper conduct” in a letter to parents on Monday. The investigation into hazing occurring within the football team was confirmed by Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Saturday.
Koala Insulation launches services in central Pa.
An insulation contractor has opened for business in the midstate. Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania, which is based out of Carlisle, provides several methods of insulation, including traditional batt insulation, blown-In loose fiberglass or cellulose, and spray foam. “Attic Insulation, with proper air sealing, can be one of the most...
FOX43.com
Shark week at Knoxville; Wagaman picks up first win | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It's the race that's talked about and probably most anticipated throughout the entire season. Everyone vying for that Knoxville Nationals title and a for a spot in the 'Avenue of Champions.'. Shark Racing out of Hanover will bring home a bunch of hardware and probably, collectively,...
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
2 injured in weekend central Pa. shooting
Two men were shot late Sunday night in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 11 p.m. in the area of Fireside and Wogan roads, according to police Capt. Daniel Lentz. Lentz said a 21- and 26-year-old man were injured. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. No arrests have...
Middletown Area School District responds to football team hazing allegations; Police investigating
Lower Swatara Township Police are investigating a case of hazing on the Middletown Area High School football team, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.
local21news.com
Scattered showers possible Monday and Tuesday with return to average temps by end of week
Dauphin County, PA — The start of the work week is a bit unsettled with scattered showers this evening and a stray shower tomorrow. It will be a rather quiet week of weather. BACK TO AVERAGE TEMPERATURES:. Highs will remain quite comfortable as we head through the work week...
