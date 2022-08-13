ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

South Western pushing for more in Year 2, FNF 2022 Preview

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer. The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, […]
HANOVER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
York, PA
Sports
City
Harrisburg, PA
York, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Dauphin, PA
Dauphin, PA
Sports
City
York, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Sports
Harrisburg, PA
Football
Dauphin, PA
Football
FOX43.com

Dallastown's Kenny Johnson joins the Sunday Sitdown

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Ask any defensive back in District 3, and they'll tell you that catching up with Dallastown's Kenny Johnson is easier said than done. Luckily for FOX43 Sports, he was sitting down when we had him as a guest for the Sunday Sitdown. In June, the senior...
DALLASTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Find out when your first day of school is here!

Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Middletown Tough, 2022 FNF Preview

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A. And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams#Accuweather
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin gets her first college opportunity

Milton Hershey’s Molli Hogbin looks like she is poised for a breakout in the Mid-Penn this year, and the college coaches have taken notice. And, touring with Tina Thomas - who’s also her head coach at Milton Hershey - and Central PA Elite up-and-down the East Coast and a stop in Chicago on the AAU circuit, the 6-foot-4 rising senior center announced on Twitter Saturday that she has received her first offer from Roosevelt.
MILTON, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State spent half a million dollars on police overtime at football games in 2021

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Penn State University paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Cedar Crest grad signed by Barnstormers | Spotlight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Waiting for your name to be called or your phone to ring during the draft process is daunting. Not knowing if or when you will be selected. Cedar Crest graduated, Joseph Carpenter knows that feeling, all too well. The draft didn’t go as he would have planned. But, another opportunity brought him back home.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Koala Insulation launches services in central Pa.

An insulation contractor has opened for business in the midstate. Koala Insulation of Central Pennsylvania, which is based out of Carlisle, provides several methods of insulation, including traditional batt insulation, blown-In loose fiberglass or cellulose, and spray foam. “Attic Insulation, with proper air sealing, can be one of the most...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX43.com

Shark week at Knoxville; Wagaman picks up first win | Fast Lane

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It's the race that's talked about and probably most anticipated throughout the entire season. Everyone vying for that Knoxville Nationals title and a for a spot in the 'Avenue of Champions.'. Shark Racing out of Hanover will bring home a bunch of hardware and probably, collectively,...
ABBOTTSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

2 injured in weekend central Pa. shooting

Two men were shot late Sunday night in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 11 p.m. in the area of Fireside and Wogan roads, according to police Capt. Daniel Lentz. Lentz said a 21- and 26-year-old man were injured. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. No arrests have...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy