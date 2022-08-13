ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Brendan
Person
Jesus
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
James Maddison
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
William Saliba
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Gabriel Jesus
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win.It was far from a convincing performance though as Thomas Tuchel attempted to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella into his team. Still, Chelsea collected all three points and will hope to continue that trend with a win over Spurs today.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Arsenal#Bournemouth#Dane#Nice
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card

Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Match Report: Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City dropped all three points to Arsenal by a score of 4-2 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. A first-half brace by Gabriel Jesus gave the Foxes a mountain to climb at the break. A William Saliba own-goal and a James Maddison strike gave City hope in the second period, but both goals were quickly cancelled by strikes from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves showed how toothless they are without Raul Jimenez as Bruno Lage's side drew a blank at home to Fulham... good performances could count for nothing if they cannot add firepower to finesse

Raul Jimenez was watching on at Molineux on Saturday as he recovers from the knee injury that has delayed the start of his season. The Mexican can't return soon enough for Wolves, whose profligacy is becoming a serious concern. They created a series of very good chances against Fulham only...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy