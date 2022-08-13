Read full article on original website
Related
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted against signing Chelsea's new arrival Marc Cucurella
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why his side did not choose to sign new Chelsea arrival Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish left-back signed for the Blues from Brighton last week, despite being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout much of the summer transfer window.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win.It was far from a convincing performance though as Thomas Tuchel attempted to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella into his team. Still, Chelsea collected all three points and will hope to continue that trend with a win over Spurs today.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side got...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Darwin Nunez red card
Jurgen Klopp blanked Darwin Nunez as he trudged past him. He loved what he saw when the Uruguayan first played at Anfield, even though it damaged his team, but he was in Benfica’s colours that day. He was less happy with what he witnessed on the £64 million striker’s home debut as, once again, he harmed Liverpool.While Nunez was sent off for a combination of foolishness and violent conduct, Klopp’s other big buy from Portugal this year spared Liverpool the rarity of defeat at Anfield. Luis Diaz’s was a superlative equaliser but theirs has been a stuttering start to...
Oleksandr Zinchenko hails 'incredible' Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus
Oleksandr Zinchenko has hailed the abilities of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus after Arsenal's fast start to the new Premier League season.
Watford reject Newcastle bid for Joao Pedro
Watford have turned down a bid from Newcastle United for exciting young forward Joao Pedro, 90min understands.
SB Nation
Match Report: Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester City
Leicester City dropped all three points to Arsenal by a score of 4-2 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. A first-half brace by Gabriel Jesus gave the Foxes a mountain to climb at the break. A William Saliba own-goal and a James Maddison strike gave City hope in the second period, but both goals were quickly cancelled by strikes from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth: Pep Guardiola says players will learn to play with Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his players will learn how to play with Erling Haaland after the striker did not score in his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 13 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
Report: Chelsea Will Make A Third Offer To Leicester City For Wesley Fofana
Thomas Tuchel is refusing to end the transfer window without adding another new centre back and is not giving up on his number one target Wesley Fofana.
5 things we learned from Arsenal's 4-2 victory over Leicester City
Arsenal have beaten Leicester City 4-2 in the Gunners' second Premier League game. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring with a piece of magic, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper for his first competitive Arsenal goal. He quickly added to his tally, heading into an open net after Jamie Vardy had...
'This Is A Massive Game For Liverpool' - Pundit On Importance Of Beating Crystal Palace
As Liverpool prepare to take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday, Paul Merson has called out the importance of a victory for Jurgen Klopp's team.
Wolves showed how toothless they are without Raul Jimenez as Bruno Lage's side drew a blank at home to Fulham... good performances could count for nothing if they cannot add firepower to finesse
Raul Jimenez was watching on at Molineux on Saturday as he recovers from the knee injury that has delayed the start of his season. The Mexican can't return soon enough for Wolves, whose profligacy is becoming a serious concern. They created a series of very good chances against Fulham only...
Comments / 0