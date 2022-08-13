Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
CBS Sports
Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table
It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
SkySports
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Antonio Conte and Tuchel Tuchel sent off after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were both sent off as tempers flared after Harry Kane's last-gasp equaliser earned Tottenham the unlikeliest of points in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Conte and Tuchel had already been booked for a face-to-face altercation in the aftermath of Spurs' first...
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea, Spurs, Stamford Bridge. No introduction needed. It’s game two of the new season, but this feels big already. Couple changes from last weekend from Tuchel, with Cucurella and Loftus-Cheek starting at the wing-back positions, and James dropping into the back-three. Here we go!. Chelsea starting lineup:. Mendy |...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
SkySports
Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds
Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
The first clash of two big six teams takes place this afternoon as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The Blues edged past Everton in their opening match of the Premier League season as they needed the cool head of Jorginho to slot home a penalty that secured them the win.It was far from a convincing performance though as Thomas Tuchel attempted to integrate new signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella into his team. Still, Chelsea collected all three points and will hope to continue that trend with a win over Spurs today.Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side got...
Premier League Rival Watch LIVE: Nottingham Forest v West Ham & Tottenham v Chelsea | Team News, Goals & Updates
Two of Liverpool's likely rivals at the top of the table are in action on Sunday as Chelsea host Tottenham. Newly promoted Nottingham Forest also host West Ham United and we will bring you live updates as all the Premier League action unfolds.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton - Gerrard’s men are up and running!
It wasn’t an incredibly busy day for the Argentinian goalkeeper, but he was more than reliable when it mattered most. Unlucky to concede via a Lucas Digne own-goal, but a victory on the season opener at Villa Park should only boost his confidence. Matty Cash: 8/10. The Poland international...
SB Nation
Matip and Konaté Injuries Reportedly Delaying Sepp van den Berg Loan
With injuries to Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté happening in quick succession, Liverpool FC are being forced to re-evaluate potential transfer sales and loans for some of the center backs further down the depth chart. Jürgen Klopp admitted last week that Konaté’s knee injury was likely to prevent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Chelsea vs. Tottenham prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals 2022 English Premier League picks for August 14
Both teams come off an opening-weekend victory as Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. This London derby is an early battle of top-four teams from last season, but their victories couldn't have been more different. Chelsea, which finished third in the EPL table last season, struggled mightily to score last Saturday but beat Everton on the road 1-0. The lone goal came on a Jorginho penalty almost 10 minutes into first-half stoppage time. Tottenham, meanwhile, eased to a 4-1 victory at home Saturday against Southampton. Spurs, who leap-frogged Arsenal in the final week of last season to finish fourth, aim to end a five-game losing streak to the Blues.
BBC
Joseph Anang: West Ham goalkeeper joins Derby County on loan
Derby County have signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old's move to Derby came after West Ham recalled Anang from his loan deal with St Patrick's Athletic. He helped the Saints reach the Europa Conference League third qualifying round during his spell at the League...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola and the importance of a strong start
Pep Guardiola knows the importance of a strong start. After last seasons less than stellar start, this years two for two wins has the team feeling much better. City and Pep Guardiola have the team playing well and that’s with the players saying they can still go up a level.
FOX Sports
Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw
Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being...
Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace
Watch Luis Diaz's incredible long-range effort, as ten-man Liverpool equalise against Crystal Palace.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Pope, Koulibaly, De Bruyne, Jesus
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’
After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
Comments / 0