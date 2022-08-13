Both teams come off an opening-weekend victory as Chelsea hosts Tottenham in a 2022-23 English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. This London derby is an early battle of top-four teams from last season, but their victories couldn't have been more different. Chelsea, which finished third in the EPL table last season, struggled mightily to score last Saturday but beat Everton on the road 1-0. The lone goal came on a Jorginho penalty almost 10 minutes into first-half stoppage time. Tottenham, meanwhile, eased to a 4-1 victory at home Saturday against Southampton. Spurs, who leap-frogged Arsenal in the final week of last season to finish fourth, aim to end a five-game losing streak to the Blues.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO