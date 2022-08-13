Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS ADD TWO FORMER NHLERS TO PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAFF
According to the San Jose Sharks' staff directory, they have added retired NHLers Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa to their player development staff. San Jose Hockey Now was the first to catch the additions. GM Mike Grier has been quite active in his short time at the helm of the Sharks' organization, between the Entry Draft, free agency, and hiring a whole new coaching staff in David Quinn.
markerzone.com
SHARKS ANNOUNCE DEFENCEMAN KNYZHOV WILL MISS HALF OF NEXT SEASON
Some tough news for San Jose Sharks defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov. The team has announced the 24-year-old will miss a significant portion of the 2022-23 season after tearing his Achilles tendon while participating in off-ice training. "Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on August 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have little money to spend so where they spend it matters a great deal. Rumors are, they’re talking to an ex-Oiler about a possible return. Meanwhile, are the San Jose Sharks trying to move goaltender James Reimer? The Vancouver Canucks...
NHL・
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Seattle Kraken
Welcome to my annual opponent preview series where I will go division-by-division looking at how the Vancouver Canucks match up against the teams they will be facing during the regular season. Think of it as a primer or “battle plan” as we head into October and the drop of the puck on the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
markerzone.com
COLTON SCEVIOUR HEADING OVERSEAS AFTER 535 GAMES IN THE NHL
After 535 games across parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League, Colton Sceviour has decided to leave North America and has signed a one-year contract with National League club SC Bern in Switzerland. Note: the quote below was translated from German. "Colton brings energy, versatility and leadership to...
NHL・
