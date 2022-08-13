ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Early voting for Collier County primary election: Here's what you need to know

By Nikki Ross, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq3NI_0hG7Hwq300

Early voting for Collier County's primary election began Saturday.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners of the primary election will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, if they face challengers.

Trish Robertson, spokesperson for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office said vote-by-mail ballots have been coming in a little slow but steady.

"We are at almost 11% as of this writing," Robertson said Thursday. "We anticipate we’ll see an uptick in our daily numbers when early voting begins on Saturday since you can drop your ballot off at any of the early voting sites."

The Naples Daily News gathered information from the Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office on everything you need to know about voting locally:

How can I vote early?

You can either vote early in-person from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 or fill out a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you are voting in-person on election day, voters need to be in line by 7 p.m. at their designated precinct. To find your precinct, visit colliervotes.gov.

In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25, 2022.

Where can I go for early voting in Collier County?

There are 11 locations throughout Collier County where you can go for early voting. All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 13 through Aug. 20.

Wait times can be found online at colliervotes.gov.

Everglades City early voting

Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave.

Immokalee early voting

Immokalee Community Park, 321 N. 1st St.

Marco Island early voting

Marco Island Library, 210 S. Heathwood Dr.

Naples early voting

Collier County Government Complex, 3311 Tamiami Trail.

Cambier Park Norris Center, 755 8th Ave.

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway.

Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd.

Library Headquarters, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive.

North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road.

South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 3750 Enterprise Ave.

Do I need to bring anything to early voting?

A photo ID that is not expired and has your signature.

Who's on the ballot?

For a full list of candidates, visit colliervotes.gov/candidates.

Elections 2022:What you need to know

Collier Commission District 2:Four Republicans running for open seat; winner will face lone Democrat

Collier Commission District 4:Penny Taylor faces 4 challengers for District 4 seat on Collier County Commission

Collier County School Board District 1:Three candidates vying for seat

Collier School Board District 3:features incumbent, former member and a newcomer

Collier County School Board District 5:Crowded race could mean no decision in primary

Who can I vote for?

Florida is a closed primary election state. In primary elections, registered voters can only vote for their registered party’s candidates in a partisan race on the ballot. Additionally, in a primary election, all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote on any issue, nonpartisan race, and race where a candidate faces no opposition in the General Election.

Can I still get a Vote-by-Mail Ballot?

The last day to request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m., Aug. 13.

When is the last day I can mail my ballot?

The United States Postal Service recommends all ballots be mailed at least one week before the due date.

How many mail-in ballots have been returned?

As of Aug. 11, 25,673 of 249,794 eligible voters in Collier County had submitted their mail-in ballot.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis never vetted his endorsements

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. Read about Armor Persons https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/06/lets-meet-armor-d-persons-the-school-board-candidate-father-and-family-man/. Read about Sam Fisher https://thelehighacresgazette.com/news/2022/07/sam-fisher-gets-money-from-a-democrat-big-labor-pac/. District five...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everglades City, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Planning begins for Bonita Springs banyan tree square

A makeover is planned for the entire square around the historic banyan tree landmark across from Riverside Park on Old 41 Road in Bonita Springs. Plans are being presented to City Council for beautification of the tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old and is the second oldest banyan tree in Southwest Florida after one at Edison & Ford Winter Estates in Fort Myers.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Primary Election#Election Day#County Government#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Elections Office#The Naples Daily News
Marconews.com

Marco Island Yacht Club appoints new general manager

The Marco Island Yacht Club (MIYC) announced it has appointed Carrie Brooks as general manager effective Aug. 1. Brooks had been serving as interim general manager as well as food and beverage director at MIYC since March. “During our extensive search, we interviewed some excellent external candidates in addition to...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?

Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor

The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor, Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11 but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NAPLES, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Road Widening Update from Lee County August 12, 2022

Corkscrew motorists should expect slower than usual traffic when approaching The Preserve as work is occurring in the community’s entrance. The following work activities are scheduled to occur, however unforeseen underground conditions and weather may affect this schedule. During the nighttime/overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, something sweet is coming to Southwest Florida after a popular shop specializing in cookies just opened. The new Crumbl Cookies shop in Naples enjoyed a fantastic grand opening recently. Crumbl started in 2017 in Utah and the founders rapidly expanded to more than 500 locations...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy