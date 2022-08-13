Early voting for Collier County primary election: Here's what you need to know

Early voting for Collier County's primary election began Saturday.

The primary election is set for Tuesday, Aug. 23. Winners of the primary election will move on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, if they face challengers.

Trish Robertson, spokesperson for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office said vote-by-mail ballots have been coming in a little slow but steady.

"We are at almost 11% as of this writing," Robertson said Thursday. "We anticipate we’ll see an uptick in our daily numbers when early voting begins on Saturday since you can drop your ballot off at any of the early voting sites."

The Naples Daily News gathered information from the Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office on everything you need to know about voting locally:

How can I vote early?

You can either vote early in-person from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 or fill out a vote-by-mail ballot.

If you are voting in-person on election day, voters need to be in line by 7 p.m. at their designated precinct. To find your precinct, visit colliervotes.gov.

In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by July 25, 2022.

Where can I go for early voting in Collier County?

There are 11 locations throughout Collier County where you can go for early voting. All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Aug. 13 through Aug. 20.

Wait times can be found online at colliervotes.gov.

Everglades City early voting

Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave.

Immokalee early voting

Immokalee Community Park, 321 N. 1st St.

Marco Island early voting

Marco Island Library, 210 S. Heathwood Dr.

Naples early voting

Collier County Government Complex, 3311 Tamiami Trail.

Cambier Park Norris Center, 755 8th Ave.

Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway.

Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd.

Library Headquarters, 2385 Orange Blossom Drive.

North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road.

South Regional Library, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 3750 Enterprise Ave.

Do I need to bring anything to early voting?

A photo ID that is not expired and has your signature.

Who's on the ballot?

For a full list of candidates, visit colliervotes.gov/candidates.

Who can I vote for?

Florida is a closed primary election state. In primary elections, registered voters can only vote for their registered party’s candidates in a partisan race on the ballot. Additionally, in a primary election, all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote on any issue, nonpartisan race, and race where a candidate faces no opposition in the General Election.

Can I still get a Vote-by-Mail Ballot?

The last day to request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m., Aug. 13.

When is the last day I can mail my ballot?

The United States Postal Service recommends all ballots be mailed at least one week before the due date.

How many mail-in ballots have been returned?

As of Aug. 11, 25,673 of 249,794 eligible voters in Collier County had submitted their mail-in ballot.

Nikki Ross covers education for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. She can be reached at NRoss@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.