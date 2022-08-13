ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, OK

LOSE ONE, BOUNCE BACK: CV girls display grit

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7j6w_0hG7HhqO00

Caney Valley High’s softball team felt both the sting and zing during tourney competition Friday.

In their opener at the Nowata-hosted event, the Caney Valley Lady Trojans fell to Morris, 14-0.

Caney Valley’s offensive highlights equalled the number of haircuts a frog receives in a normal lifetime.

In other words, zero, as in a perfect no-hitter thrown by Morris.

But, there was one positive for the Lady Trojans — they did a good job of putting the ball in play and struck out only once.

Mackenzie McCabe and Paige Calhoun split pitching chores for the Lady Trojans.

In their second game Friday, the Lady Trojans dropped Oilton, 5-2, to even their record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the tourney.

Nowata spanked four doubles — once each by Myah Edwards, Kensly Foreman, M.J. Hines and Addi Lakey.

Edwards drove in two runs and also stole two bases. Libby Thompson scored twice.

McCabe tossed the complete-game victory on a three-hitter, with no walks, no strikeouts and no earned runs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nowata, OK
City
Morris, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oilton, OK
City
Ramona, OK
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Swanstrom defeats Musi to win 2022 NPK Tulsa

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Justin Swanstrom won on Saturday. However, according to online posts, there will be no points awarded for this race. Swanstrom defeated Lizzy Musi in the final round at Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will remain in fourth place despite the win. There...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Sting
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Caney Valley#Lady Trojans
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sand Springs Family Publishes Book Based On True Story Of Daughter Losing Friend

A Green Country family recently published an inspirational true story about a special-needs teen struggling with the loss of her friend. The family hopes the children's book will help others going through life's challenges. "One Pink Balloon" is about finding hope from your faith and signs around you, like a balloon. Some of the money made from this book will be donated to Little Light House in Tulsa, where the two friends with special needs met at just one-year-old.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

873
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy