LOSE ONE, BOUNCE BACK: CV girls display grit

Caney Valley High’s softball team felt both the sting and zing during tourney competition Friday.

In their opener at the Nowata-hosted event, the Caney Valley Lady Trojans fell to Morris, 14-0.

Caney Valley’s offensive highlights equalled the number of haircuts a frog receives in a normal lifetime.

In other words, zero, as in a perfect no-hitter thrown by Morris.

But, there was one positive for the Lady Trojans — they did a good job of putting the ball in play and struck out only once.

Mackenzie McCabe and Paige Calhoun split pitching chores for the Lady Trojans.

In their second game Friday, the Lady Trojans dropped Oilton, 5-2, to even their record at 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the tourney.

Nowata spanked four doubles — once each by Myah Edwards, Kensly Foreman, M.J. Hines and Addi Lakey.

Edwards drove in two runs and also stole two bases. Libby Thompson scored twice.

McCabe tossed the complete-game victory on a three-hitter, with no walks, no strikeouts and no earned runs.