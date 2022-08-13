ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

Rare Mysterious Mineral On Mars Is Evidence Of More Complex Volcanic History

Over seven years ago, NASA’s Curiosity was drilling into one of the intriguing rocks of Gale Crater, which was once upon a time the site of a large lake. The drilling left behind a grayish powder and a mineral that scientists did not expect to see on Mars: tridymite. This substance, associated with explosive eruptions, is a type of quartz that forms at high temperatures and low pressures. It is rare on Earth, and it was not exactly clear how it could have been found on the Red Planet.
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
Andrei Tapalaga

The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
LiveScience

The 7 most terrifying things in space

Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
scitechdaily.com

Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
ScienceAlert

Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe

If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
Pocono Update

Are We Living In A Simulation?

Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
IFLScience

Noble Gases Discovery Strengthens Theory That The Moon Formed In A Colossal Impact

An asteroid impact on the Moon dislodged fragments of lunar lave and sent them flying down to Earth, where they eventually landed or burned up in the atmosphere. Some of these meteorites fell in Antarctica and a new analysis of some of them has revealed a connection between the Moon and the Earth, which provides even more evidence for how our natural satellite came to be.
