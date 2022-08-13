Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Rare Mysterious Mineral On Mars Is Evidence Of More Complex Volcanic History
Over seven years ago, NASA’s Curiosity was drilling into one of the intriguing rocks of Gale Crater, which was once upon a time the site of a large lake. The drilling left behind a grayish powder and a mineral that scientists did not expect to see on Mars: tridymite. This substance, associated with explosive eruptions, is a type of quartz that forms at high temperatures and low pressures. It is rare on Earth, and it was not exactly clear how it could have been found on the Red Planet.
Creepy curved space robot does ‘the impossible’ and ‘defies laws of physics’
AN amazing robot appears to have achieved the impossible by "defying the laws of physics” - and it may lead to new technologic discoveries in locomotion. The robot, which was created at the Georgia Institute of Technology, reportedly breaks the law of motion “that a stationary object cannot move without exchanging momentum with its environment.”
Phys.org
Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
Australian astrophysicist says ‘we are lucky’ SpaceX’s Crew-1 debris landed in a rural area
How do you identify a piece of space debris that’s partially burned up on re-entry before falling down to Earth like a comet? It turns out that, in the case of a piece of SpaceX’s Crew-1 capsule that recently came crashing down onto a sheep field in Australia, it wasn’t too hard at all.
The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago
The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
'I've Been To The Deepest Point Of The Ocean—Here's What I Saw'
This experience was equivalent to going to space.
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
scitechdaily.com
Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
The Aerocon Wingship: 7 stunning images of DARPA's 'huge' answer to the Russian Ekranoplan
The Aerocon Wingship would have been giant, high-speed flying hotel. DARPA once considered building a bigger, meaner version of the famous Russian Ekranoplan. It would have been enormous and would carry helicopters, tanks, and troops. A commercial variant was also considered, but the entire project was scrapped due to its...
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
Robot Shows It's Possible to Swim Through The Emptiness of a Curved Universe
If an astronaut were to suddenly become adrift in the void of interstellar space, they would be compelled to propel their body to safety, kicking and waving their limbs toward a sanctuary in the vacuum. Sadly for them, physics isn't so forgiving, leaving them to float without hope for eternity. If only the Universe was sufficiently curved, their flailing mightn't be so futile. Centuries before we left the tug of Earth, Isaac Newton succinctly explained why things moved. Whether it's the expulsion of gas, a shove against solid ground, or the swish of a fin against a fluid, the momentum of an...
Are We Living In A Simulation?
Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
Eerie images reveal creepy underwater structures ‘leaking dark substances’ and they were discovered by robots
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
IFLScience
Noble Gases Discovery Strengthens Theory That The Moon Formed In A Colossal Impact
An asteroid impact on the Moon dislodged fragments of lunar lave and sent them flying down to Earth, where they eventually landed or burned up in the atmosphere. Some of these meteorites fell in Antarctica and a new analysis of some of them has revealed a connection between the Moon and the Earth, which provides even more evidence for how our natural satellite came to be.
Phys.org
Subsurface water on Mars defy expectations: Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments
A new analysis of seismic data from NASA's Mars InSight mission has revealed a couple of surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice. "We find that Mars' crust is weak and porous. The...
SlashGear
