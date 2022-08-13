Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy Beren
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Weekend pairings announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s Pac-12 schedule
Piece by piece, bit by bit, Arizona’s 2022-23 schedule is coming together. Before you know it we’ll have the full, complete slate. For now, though, enjoy each amuse bouche as the waiter comes by with it. The Pac-12 has announced the weekend pairings for the conference slate, and...
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: San Manuel Miners
2021 record: 8-2 overall, 5-1 1A South (second place) Head coach: Ernest Ivy, 15-10, fourth year at San Manuel and overall. Ivy was an All-State Class 3A honorable mention choice by the Arizona Republic as a quarterback for San Manuel following his senior season in 1993. He has coached with the Miners for more than a decade, replacing Damon Lovato for the head coaching position in 2019.
allsportstucson.com
No. 5: CDO’s Jeff Carreón kicks last-minute 46-yard FG to lift Dorados past Gilbert for 1977 title
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 4A .(known as Class AA at the time) GAME SUMMARY: Canyon del Oro quarterback Jeff Carreón scored all nine of the Dorados’ points in the last three minutes of the game to lead the school to a consecutive state championship under coach Bob Smith. Carreón’s career-best...
allsportstucson.com
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten
The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
Eastern Progress
Hansen's Sunday Notebook: 'Roz' highlights new Pima County Sports Hall of Fame class
The Star's longtime columnist on hall of famer Jim Rosborough, an ex-Cat's impressive push to the big leagues, and the identity of Tucson's own "Moonlight" Graham. Impressive, engaging Jim Rosborough deserving of Pima County Sports Hall of Fame nod. Lute Olson was on vacation in Europe in the summer 1989...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona’s De Laura looked the part of a starting quarterback in Saturday’s scrimmage
The good news from Saturday’s Arizona football scrimmage was starting quarterback Jayden de Laura looked good and like a starting quarterback. That’s somewhat different than what he had looked like earlier in the week and at points in the early practice season. Practice No. 9 was pretty good...
azdesertswarm.com
ESPN FPI predicts every game of Arizona football’s 2022 schedule
Arizona football’s 2022 season is now three Saturdays away, and predictions are beginning to roll in as to how the Wildcats will fare this fall. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) previously forecast the Wildcats to go 3.5-8.5 this season, suggesting the UA will finish in the three to four win range. FPI now tells us which games it expects Arizona to win and lose.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Lease Report August 8 – 12, 2022
RETAIL – FRY BLVD & CORONADO RD., SIERRA VISTA. Fast Payday Loans leased 1,960 square feet at Cochise Plaza, located on the NE corner of Fry Blvd. and Coronado Rd. in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord, Larsen Baker. RETAIL – 3000 W VALENCIA...
azdesertswarm.com
Report: Arizona point guard Kylan Boswell expected to miss some of 2022-23 season recovering from foot injury
Don’t expect to see incoming Arizona Wildcats point guard Kylan Boswell running up and down the court this fall. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told The Athletic’s Seth Davis and the Arizona Daily Star’s Bruce Pascoe that Boswell will be out until at least midseason recovering from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
2 People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department has reported that a woman has been critically injured in a multiple-vehicle crash near Swan and 29th Street in the city. The incident took place on Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KOLD-TV
Long-awaited film about Tucson’s mariachis, folklórico dancers hits big screen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 10 years and 300 interviews, the film “The Mariachi Miracle” is nearly ready to hit the big screen. The film explores the rich history of mariachi and folklórico dance in Tucson. This film has been a longtime coming...
Bear captured after being spotted several times in Tucson and Oro Valley
The bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road as well as at Immaculate Heart Middle School. Arizona Game and Fish advises caution and to call (520) 628-5376 to report any bear sightings.
San Xavier Mission School closing due to low enrollment
The San Xavier Mission School announced it will be closing due to a decrease in enrollment. Aside from low enrollment, they were experiencing a shortage of critical staff, such as a
KGUN 9
Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
L.A. Weekly
Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]
33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
