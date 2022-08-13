ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

2022 Southern Arizona high school football preview: San Manuel Miners

2021 record: 8-2 overall, 5-1 1A South (second place) Head coach: Ernest Ivy, 15-10, fourth year at San Manuel and overall. Ivy was an All-State Class 3A honorable mention choice by the Arizona Republic as a quarterback for San Manuel following his senior season in 1993. He has coached with the Miners for more than a decade, replacing Damon Lovato for the head coaching position in 2019.
SAN MANUEL, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten

The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

ESPN FPI predicts every game of Arizona football’s 2022 schedule

Arizona football’s 2022 season is now three Saturdays away, and predictions are beginning to roll in as to how the Wildcats will fare this fall. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) previously forecast the Wildcats to go 3.5-8.5 this season, suggesting the UA will finish in the three to four win range. FPI now tells us which games it expects Arizona to win and lose.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Lease Report August 8 – 12, 2022

RETAIL – FRY BLVD & CORONADO RD., SIERRA VISTA. Fast Payday Loans leased 1,960 square feet at Cochise Plaza, located on the NE corner of Fry Blvd. and Coronado Rd. in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Elaina Elliott and Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord, Larsen Baker. RETAIL – 3000 W VALENCIA...
TUCSON, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Oro Valley Tik Tok star is mightier than a mouse

Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has had an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Weekend brings daily showers and thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are starting the weekend with an active day of showers and thunderstorms across southern Arizona. Most activity has been south and west of the metro area, prompting some flood warnings across Central Pima County and some flooding in Sabino Canyon. We're expecting a similar...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Nadia Badillo Killed in Solo-Car Accident on Milton Road [Tucson, AZ]

33-Year-Old Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Collision near South Hopdown Lane. The incident took place on Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane around 4:15 a.m., on August 11th. However, the events leading up to the deadly collision remain unclear. Shortly after, medics arrived and pronounced the SUV driver, 33-year-old Badillo dead...
TUCSON, AZ

