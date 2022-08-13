Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
TechRadar
This roguelike remake could be the most approachable the genre's ever been
Have you ever wanted to get stuck into a roguelike, but been turned off by genre staples like punishing difficulty and permadeath? Then you may want to make time for Desktop Dungeons Rewind, in which you quite literally make time. This is a from-the-ground-up remake of the much-loved 2013 PC...
TechRadar
What do Oculus Quest 2 game developers want from next-gen VR headsets?
While VR only seems to have properly taken off in the past couple of years thanks to Meta’s hugely popular Quest 2 headset, many of us are already thinking about what next-gen headsets have in store for us. Meta itself is launching a successor to the Oculus Quest 2...
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in August
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look
Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
The Verge
The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up
This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
hypebeast.com
‘Yakuza’ Franchise, ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands' and More Are Coming to PlayStation Plus
Sony PlayStation Plus members will be receiving a handful of new titles to play on the console beginning tomorrow, August 16. The paid service, which functions similar to the Xbox Game Pass, offers a varied lineup of different online and multiplayer games, introducing new additions to its catalog each month.
TechRadar
6 upgrades AirPods Pro 2 need to make me buy them
When it comes to the best AirPods, I'm a massive fan of the AirPods Max, but I've never warmed as much to the current AirPods Pro. I like Apple tech, but I’d much rather listen on a set of Astell & Kern UW100s or Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch earbuds, because when it comes to the best wireless earbuds the AirPods Pro just don’t top my list after trying them.
How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5
Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
Office users are really going to hate this annoying new Microsoft 365 intrusion
Microsoft Office users have reported seeing a raft of sneaky adverts for Microsoft 365 appearing in their work. Several users contacted BleepingComputer (opens in new tab) with shots of a new pop-up advertising Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions within Microsoft Word documents. The "Limited Time Offer" promotes three months of Microsoft...
Could you also speed up my Windows PC's boot time, Microsoft?
Apparently all it takes is a shorter logo screen to get Xbox's up and running faster. While it's definitely wonderful news out of The Verge (opens in new tab) that Microsoft has managed to speed up boot times for Xbox users, it has left us with one very important question. Can we get a little extra boot speed over on the PC side, please?
TechRadar
What Samsung and Huawei are doing to stop you breaking your next foldable
When Huawei and Samsung served up their first consumer-ready foldables to the world in 2019, once tech enthusiasts had picked their jaws up off the floor, the first question on many people's lips was, 'how fragile are they?'. Despite being among the most expensive and technologically-advanced phones on the market,...
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
The Biggest Game Console Flops Of All Time
The video game industry hasn't been all fun and games. These consoles were the biggest flops of all time.
Sony Pays for Xbox Game Pass 'Blocking Rights,' Microsoft Says
"Indeed, Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been obstructed by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth."
NME
343 Industries developer explains struggles of making modern games
343 Industries‘ senior community manager has listed some of the struggles of making modern games in a recent Twitter post. The tweet by John Junyszek, which comes as a response to a post by Forge Labs’ Sean, answers the question of “Why is it harder to make games these days?” with an image including a list of reasons, along with a TLDR (too long didn’t read) brief explanation that reads, “the expectations and legal requirements for games has increased.”
TechRadar
Glass celebrates its one-year anniversary - we ask them what's next
In 2021 Glass launched to rival Instagram, and since then the playing field has changed. Users have grown disillusioned with what Meta's photo-sharing platform is, with videos and user-interface features alienating many. However, Glass (opens in new tab) has been on the rise, with many ways to access the platform,...
One of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features could come to older models
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a number of ways, but while it packs a faster chipset and other hardware improvements, some of the best features are on the software side, and at least one of these software tricks could be coming to older Galaxy Z Fold models.
