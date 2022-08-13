ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
SlashGear

Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today

The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in August

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look

Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TechRadar

6 upgrades AirPods Pro 2 need to make me buy them

When it comes to the best AirPods, I'm a massive fan of the AirPods Max, but I've never warmed as much to the current AirPods Pro. I like Apple tech, but I’d much rather listen on a set of Astell & Kern UW100s or Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch earbuds, because when it comes to the best wireless earbuds the AirPods Pro just don’t top my list after trying them.
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
PC Gamer

Could you also speed up my Windows PC's boot time, Microsoft?

Apparently all it takes is a shorter logo screen to get Xbox's up and running faster. While it's definitely wonderful news out of The Verge (opens in new tab) that Microsoft has managed to speed up boot times for Xbox users, it has left us with one very important question. Can we get a little extra boot speed over on the PC side, please?
TechRadar

What Samsung and Huawei are doing to stop you breaking your next foldable

When Huawei and Samsung served up their first consumer-ready foldables to the world in 2019, once tech enthusiasts had picked their jaws up off the floor, the first question on many people's lips was, 'how fragile are they?'. Despite being among the most expensive and technologically-advanced phones on the market,...
ComicBook

P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out

The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
NME

343 Industries developer explains struggles of making modern games

343 Industries‘ senior community manager has listed some of the struggles of making modern games in a recent Twitter post. The tweet by John Junyszek, which comes as a response to a post by Forge Labs’ Sean, answers the question of “Why is it harder to make games these days?” with an image including a list of reasons, along with a TLDR (too long didn’t read) brief explanation that reads, “the expectations and legal requirements for games has increased.”
TechRadar

Glass celebrates its one-year anniversary - we ask them what's next

In 2021 Glass launched to rival Instagram, and since then the playing field has changed. Users have grown disillusioned with what Meta's photo-sharing platform is, with videos and user-interface features alienating many. However, Glass (opens in new tab) has been on the rise, with many ways to access the platform,...
