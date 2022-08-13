Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
FOX Sports
Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead.
FOX Sports
Titans swap out players adding defensive back, tight end
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans swapped out a couple of players Saturday, signing defensive back Deante Burton and tight end David Wells. The Titans also waived defensive back Terrell Bonds and wide receiver Brandon Lewis. Burton came into the NFL as a wide receiver when he joined...
FOX Sports
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Browns' Harris 'likely' needs season-ending knee surgery
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting center Nick Harris will likely need season-ending surgery on his right knee that was injured on the second play of the exhibition opener against Jacksonville on Friday night. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Harris' injury or test results. He said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend. That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine. The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound...
ESPN
Jesus Ferreira leads FC Dallas to rare win over Quakes
Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas defeated the San Jose Earthquakes for the first time in more than six years, registering a convincing 4-1 victory at Frisco, Texas, on Saturday. Alan Velasco added a goal and an assist and Marco Farfan scored his first career MLS goal as...
Comments / 0