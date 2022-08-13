The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO