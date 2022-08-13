Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Walker Buehler injury update: Dodgers ace to undergo season-ending elbow surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23. It's not yet known if Buehler's availability for 2023 Opening Day will be impacted. Buehler has not pitched in the majors since June 10, just days before he underwent an operation...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Angels leave Jose Rojas off Sunday lineup
The Los Angeles Angels did not list Jose Rojas as a starter for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Rojas will take a seat Sunday as Andrew Velazquez enters the lineup at shortstop and bats ninth. David Fletcher will move from shortstop to second base, and Luis Rengifo will handle the hot corner.
Chris Woodward the latest MLB manager fired, but many more are on hot seat
Chris Woodward wasn't totally to blame in Texas, but struggling teams often feel change is needed. Here are eight other managers who may be in danger.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Sunday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 34 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .194 batting...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 129 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .227 batting average with a .689 OPS, 4 home...
Longoria, Cobb power San Francisco over Diamondbacks, 6-1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season.San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (6-12), the Giants' 2014 World Series hero, allowed all six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.Longoria followed J.D....
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson (hand) not in Giants' Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list Joc Pederson (hand) in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson will sit out Monday after taking a pitch to the hand Sunday night. He is not expected to miss much time after his X-rays returned negative results. Luis Gonzalez will fill in for him in left field, and bat ninth against the Diamondbacks.
FOX Sports
Pollock, Vaughn homer, White Sox beat Tigers 5-3
CHICAGO (AP) — AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jiménez and José Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2...
D-backs’ Madison Bumgarner returns to San Francisco to face Giants
Two days after he was unavailable to share in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the San Francisco Giants’
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt hitting sixth in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics catcher / first baseman Stephen Vogt is starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Vogt will bat in Oakland's designated hitting spot after Ramon Laureano was positioned in right field and Chad Pinder was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., our models project Vogt...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday
Stephen Vogt will not start in the Oakland Athletics' Monday night game against the Texas Rangers. Vogt will take a seat Monday as Sean Murphy takes over at catcher and bats third against Texas. Our models project Vogt for 1 home run, 5 runs, 4 RBI, and a .178 batting...
