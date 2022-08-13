SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season.San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (6-12), the Giants' 2014 World Series hero, allowed all six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.Longoria followed J.D....

