Drinks

NBC News

At some coffee shops, dairy-free milk isn't free

Coffee lovers in the U.S. are increasingly opting for nondairy milk in their drinks, but at several major chains, like Starbucks, Dunkin' and Peet's, dairy-free isn’t free. Instead, milks like soy, oat, almond and coconut can cost up to $1 extra. The surcharge has prompted protests from the animal...
womenfitness.net

O’NEILL Stella Mykonos One-Piece

Stay stylish in comfort with the O’Neill Stella Mykonos One-Piece. Printed classic one piece. Adjustable straps. Removable cups. Medium coverage. 82% recycled polyamide, 18% elastane. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry.
APPAREL
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat

Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

Sulfites in Wine: Uses and Side Effects

Sulfites are a result of fermentation in all wines. Some winemakers may add sulfites to limit the growth of bacteria and yeasts. Producing wine without added sulfites is difficult because the wine frequently degrades. Sulfites are safe for most individuals when consumed in small portions. Some populations, however, are susceptible...
FOOD & DRINKS
Autoweek.com

Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production

Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

15 years of experiments have overturned a major assumption about how thirsty plants actually are

Have you ever wondered just how much water plants need to grow, or indeed why they need it? Plants lose a lot of water when they take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, so they need up to 300 grams of water to make each gram of dry plant matter. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In a new paper published in Nature Plants, we report on a natural secret that could ultimately be used to help plants thrive while using less water. An essential ingredient for plant growth Plants are mostly made up of water – about 80%...
GARDENING
Phys.org

Researchers decipher ancient chemistry formulas

Researchers have identified the ingredients in chemistry formulas from an 2,300-year-old Chinese text, revealing ancient metallurgy was more complex than expected. The Kaogong ji was written in China around the middle of the first millennium BC and is the oldest known technical encyclopedia. It details items ranging from swords to musical instruments and how to make them, including six chemistry formulas for mixing the bronze.
CHEMISTRY
Indy100

Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo

A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting

Researchers have discovered that they can control the stickiness of adhesive bandages using ultrasound waves and bubbles. This breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where adhesives are difficult to apply such as on wet skin. "Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that are...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A massive planet circles a huge star doomed to explode

A planet, and an object likely to be a planet, orbit a heavyweight star so massive that it will end its life in a spectacular explosion. The pair could comprise the first planetary system yet to be discovered around a star destined to form a supernova1. Access options. Subscribe to...
ASTRONOMY

