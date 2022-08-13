Read full article on original website
Keep a lid on your supermarket bills with this 11-step checklist for savvy grocery shopping
Grocery prices are soaring as inflation heads for 13 per cent. The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that prices of many popular items have as much as doubled in a year. But it's not all bad news – some supermarket prices have fallen in that time. So if...
At some coffee shops, dairy-free milk isn't free
Coffee lovers in the U.S. are increasingly opting for nondairy milk in their drinks, but at several major chains, like Starbucks, Dunkin' and Peet's, dairy-free isn’t free. Instead, milks like soy, oat, almond and coconut can cost up to $1 extra. The surcharge has prompted protests from the animal...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
What's the largest ocean that ever existed on Earth?
Panthalassa, a single world ocean surrounding the supercontinent Pangaea, would have stretched at least 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) wider than the Pacific.
womenfitness.net
O’NEILL Stella Mykonos One-Piece
Stay stylish in comfort with the O’Neill Stella Mykonos One-Piece. Printed classic one piece. Adjustable straps. Removable cups. Medium coverage. 82% recycled polyamide, 18% elastane. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry.
Health Experts Say This Is The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating If You Struggle With Visceral Fat
Having visceral fat or “hidden fat” is perhaps one of the most common struggles people face nowadays. According to health experts, it is caused primarily by two factors: prolonged high-calorie consumption and lack of physical activity. Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet warns that visceral fat can affect our bodies by producing chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and as a result place us “at higher risk for serious health issues.”
MedicineNet.com
Sulfites in Wine: Uses and Side Effects
Sulfites are a result of fermentation in all wines. Some winemakers may add sulfites to limit the growth of bacteria and yeasts. Producing wine without added sulfites is difficult because the wine frequently degrades. Sulfites are safe for most individuals when consumed in small portions. Some populations, however, are susceptible...
'I've Been To The Deepest Point Of The Ocean—Here's What I Saw'
This experience was equivalent to going to space.
Autoweek.com
Arrival Gets Ready for UPS Van Production
Arrival plans to begin producing the van model this quarter, with a small number slated to be delivered to customers later in the year. The Arrival Bus and Car appear to have been shelved pending the receipt of more capital for their development and production start. Arrival is one of...
Creepy curved space robot does ‘the impossible’ and ‘defies laws of physics’
AN amazing robot appears to have achieved the impossible by "defying the laws of physics” - and it may lead to new technologic discoveries in locomotion. The robot, which was created at the Georgia Institute of Technology, reportedly breaks the law of motion “that a stationary object cannot move without exchanging momentum with its environment.”
studyfinds.org
Put down the smartphone: Study finds people underestimate how fun thinking actually is
WASHINGTON — Digital technology is everywhere these days, and many studies warn of the dangers that come with sitting mindlessly in front of a screen all day. Now, a new study finds letting your brain out for some “fresh air” is a lot more fun than people give it credit for.
15 years of experiments have overturned a major assumption about how thirsty plants actually are
Have you ever wondered just how much water plants need to grow, or indeed why they need it? Plants lose a lot of water when they take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, so they need up to 300 grams of water to make each gram of dry plant matter. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In a new paper published in Nature Plants, we report on a natural secret that could ultimately be used to help plants thrive while using less water. An essential ingredient for plant growth Plants are mostly made up of water – about 80%...
Phys.org
Researchers decipher ancient chemistry formulas
Researchers have identified the ingredients in chemistry formulas from an 2,300-year-old Chinese text, revealing ancient metallurgy was more complex than expected. The Kaogong ji was written in China around the middle of the first millennium BC and is the oldest known technical encyclopedia. It details items ranging from swords to musical instruments and how to make them, including six chemistry formulas for mixing the bronze.
Newborn giraffe arrives with a bump at zoo
A newborn giraffe is “strong, healthy and very content” after falling 6ft on to a bed of soft straw as his mother gave birth.The calf, named Stanley after Mount Stanley, the tallest mountain in Uganda, was born at Chester Zoo after a 15-month pregnancy and three-hour labour for his mother, Orla.Giraffe team manager Sarah Roffe said high falls are “a really important part of the birthing process” for giraffes as it breaks the umbilical cord and stimulates the calf to take its first breath. ⚡🦒 Something INCREDIBLY special happened inside our giraffe habitat......
Phys.org
Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting
Researchers have discovered that they can control the stickiness of adhesive bandages using ultrasound waves and bubbles. This breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where adhesives are difficult to apply such as on wet skin. "Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that are...
insideedition.com
Drought Reveals WWII Bomb in Italy’s River Po As Body of Water Experiences Worst Dry Period in 70 Years
The River Po, Italy’s longest river, which spans more than 400 miles across the country’s north from west to east, is experiencing the worst drought in 70 years. The unprecedent dry spout has left the river looking very sandy, as the reduction in water has made large sandbanks visible along the normally lush river.
Nature.com
A massive planet circles a huge star doomed to explode
A planet, and an object likely to be a planet, orbit a heavyweight star so massive that it will end its life in a spectacular explosion. The pair could comprise the first planetary system yet to be discovered around a star destined to form a supernova1. Access options. Subscribe to...
Watch: A YouTuber demonstrates how the anti-gravity wheel works
YouTuber The Action Lab always brings us fun and exciting science experiments and explanation that both tantalize and educate. You may remember this episode when he made a laser microscope using just a drop of water or this one when he made a black mirror. In this clip, he explains...
Ancient rocks are piecing together the origin of life
This week, Oakland, Calif., issued a warning about a cyanobacteria bloom on Lake Merritt. While this material is dangerous to humans today, traces it left on ancient rocks could hold the key to our understanding of how life developed on Earth.
