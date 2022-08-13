ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Tigers Monday in Game 1

Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Castro will sit after wearing a golden sombrero in Sunday's loss to the Chicago White Sox. Jonathan Schoop will replace Castro on...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes batting fifth for Tampa Bay Monday

Isaac Paredes will start at second base in the Tampa Bay Rays' Monday afternoon game against the New York Yankees. Paredes will bat fifth and start at second base Monday while Yu Chang takes a seat. The rookie has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
DETROIT, MI

