Detroit Tigers split doubleheader with Cleveland Guardians: Game thread replays
Detroit Tigers (43-73) vs. Cleveland Guardians (62-53) When: Game 1, 3:10 p.m. Monday; Game 2, 6:40 p.m. Monday. Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland. ...
Kerry Carpenter homers, Detroit Tigers snap skid in 7-5 win over Guardians in Game 2
CLEVELAND — For the second time in 2022, the Detroit Tigers hammered back-to-back home runs, and after losing the past eight games (and 27 of 34 games since July 9), the Tigers finished in the win column. "We needed a win in the worst way," manager A.J. Hinch said. Homers from Jonathan Schoop and rookie...
Alex Bregman hits home run to fulfill wish of young Astros fan from Uvalde
The Houston Astros hosted several members of Texas' Uvalde community during a pregame event at Sunday's game vs. the Athletics. Before the first pitch, a young girl who was wearing a shirt that read "Team Altuve" asked the Astros second baseman to hit a home run for her during a meet-and-greet.
Detroit Tigers' offense remains dormant, drop Game 1 of doubleheader at Cleveland, 4-1
CLEVELAND — Andres Gimenez took a fearless swing at Andrew Chafin's first-pitch slider with two outs in the seventh inning. The ball sailed over the right-field wall. A go-ahead, three-run home run. ...
Red Sox walk-off Yankees as second-half struggles continue for New York
The struggles for the New York Yankees continued Friday night, this time at the hands of their biggest rival. Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew his third save opportunity in 11 appearances, walking two batters with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning before allowing a game-tying single to J.D. Martinez.
Willi Castro sitting for Tigers Monday in Game 1
Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. What It Means:. Castro will sit after wearing a golden sombrero in Sunday's loss to the Chicago White Sox. Jonathan Schoop will replace Castro on...
Isaac Paredes batting fifth for Tampa Bay Monday
Isaac Paredes will start at second base in the Tampa Bay Rays' Monday afternoon game against the New York Yankees. Paredes will bat fifth and start at second base Monday while Yu Chang takes a seat. The rookie has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10...
Tigers' Kody Clemens kept out of Monday matinee
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. Clemens will return to the bench for the first game after he started on first base Sunday. Harold Castro will shift to first base while Miguel Cabrera enters the lineup to be the Tigers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
