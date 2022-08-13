ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44fCMp_0hG7FGhp00

RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night.

Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center.

There was a lot of gunfire there Friday night.

Renton police believe at least two weapons were involved. They found as many as 100 shell casings at this park, and some teens were running for their lives.

The peace of Ron Regis Park was shattered at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night. There was so much gunfire, it could be heard a half mile away.

“It was definitely gunshots, a lot,” said Ben Kinkade.

Kinkade was inside his apartment when he heard the volley of rounds.

“Yeah, not hearing that now and to what I heard, the duration that it lasted, I don’t know in minutes in total,” he said when he was told 100 casings were found. “It sounded like three or four. But it was a lot.”

A Renton police spokesperson says the teens had gathered as a send-off for some who are going off to college, but a large crowd grew after someone posted information on social media.

And then there was a dispute.

“And then that escalated into somebody pulling out a gun, shooting it up into the air,” said Cyndie Morris of the Renton Police. “And the information we also have is that someone else pulled out a gun and then kind of randomly shooting indiscriminately toward people that were running away.”

One carload ended up a half mile away at New Life Church with a wounded teenager inside.

That’s how they came to be in Kinkade’s neighborhood.

“And I really felt bad that someone was hurt,” Kinkade said. “Because it was clear someone was hurt. So sad.”

For him and his neighbors, it has brought violence uncomfortably close to home.

A neighbor who didn’t want to give his name said he is surprised.

“I am, actually, here,” he said. “I always hear about Seattle area but not here.”

There is a bit of good news. An 18-year-old male has been released from the hospital. The other three victims are females, 17, 18 and 19 years old.

Renton police say they need help solving this crime. It was dark, and a lot of these teens did not know each other.

If you know anything about what happened here, you’re asked to give Renton police a call.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Christine Nash
4d ago

it never fails but we are living in the last days all this that's happening has to come to pass its the word but I pray those that got hurt recover in the name of Jesus Amen

Reply
3
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in Belltown neighborhood shooting

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. to 3rd Avenue and Bell Street for a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was shot twice and was...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Harborview Medical Center#The Renton Police
kentreporter.com

Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Armed Man Convicted of Selling Fentanyl in Downtown Seattle

A Seattle man was convicted of distributing fentanyl in downtown Seattle. He was also armed with a firearm at the time. This case will be a first in the books. Kendall Alston, 31, is the first defendant tried federally as part of the Seattle Police emphasis to combat crime in the Pike/Pine corridor.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic

SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton neighborhood on edge after Friday night shooting at park

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton neighborhood is on edge after a weekend shooting in a park sent four young people to the hospital. Two female victims remain in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The shooting happened Friday night during a going-away-to-college party at Ron Regis Park. Now neighbors...
nypressnews.com

The Crime Blotter: Meat cleaver attack leaves Seattle man disfigured

Seattle Police say Sunday before 6:00 a.m., a suspect living in a boarding house wanted to borrow the victim’s car. The victim stated that the suspect was not licensed to drive. Later on, the suspect got into the victim’s room through an unlocked door and slashed the right side...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy