Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
We might already know how Chris Evans will return to the MCU
Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) got his happy ending at the end of Endgame, retiring from the Avengers. We knew that was going to happen regardless, as Evans’ contract was up. The other option would have been death, but Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) got that honor. But we’ve been expecting Marvel to surprise fans with their return ever since.
Daredevil’s new MCU suit revealed in She-Hulk promo video
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hits Disney Plus on August 18th, and Marvel is in the final stage of promoting the next MCU adventure. The studio just released a new She-Hulk promo video featuring plenty of action and a few exciting cameos, including Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Not only that, but...
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
RELATED PEOPLE
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Talks How 'Dehumanizing' CGI Acting Can Be And Whether There Are Too Many Marvel Movies And TV Shows
Mark Ruffalo discusses the difficulties acting within CGI productions and discusses the amount of films and TV shows within the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People are saying this big Marvel plot hole might ruin the MCU
Thor: Love and Thunder is overly comedic, so much so that some Marvel fans do not like Taika Waititi’s latest adventure. But the film does tackle various serious issues, albeit from mostly humorous angles. We’re looking at love, cancer, and religion. The latter is a significant element of the movie, and it could be polarizing. But Marvel’s latest superhero movie highlights a big plot hole involving religion that some people say might ruin the MCU down the road when it comes to the afterlife.
Kevin Feige Pitched an Early Version of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in Which Thor, Captain America and All the ‘OGs’ Died
While “Avengers: Endgame” is certainly one of the most emotionally draining movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was an alternate path in which the film was even more devastating. Like, a lot more. Co-director Joe Russo revealed on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast that during the...
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals Marvel Meeting, Wants to Play Professor X
Click here to read the full article. With “Better Call Saul” firmly in the homestretch of its final season, many fans have wondered what their favorite cast members will do next. “Breaking Bad” turned Bryan Cranston into one of Hollywood’s most popular actors, and many hope Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito will take similar paths. Over the weekend, Esposito shed some light on what he hopes will be his next role when he addressed fans at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio. In a clip that has gone viral on TikTok, the actor praised...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘She-Hulk’ poster is all about balance
Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, AKA the titular lawyer in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, is using her super strength to balance the scales of justice in the newest poster. The official Twitter account for She-Hulk shared the image on Monday, which features the green hero in silhouette against a backdrop of Los Angeles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
Every new Marvel movie and show we know about
The lowdown on all the new Marvel movies and shows coming your way over the next few years
wegotthiscovered.com
Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Here are the 39-year-old’s best film roles
American actress Mila Kunis turns 39 today, so there’s no better time to look back at her most memorable film roles. Although it won’t be included in this list, Kunis rose to prominence for voicing Meg Griffin in the popular animated sitcom Family Guy, replacing Lacey Chabert. However, she kick-started her career with a role as Jackie Burkhart on the Fox television series That ’70s Show, having landed the part at the age of 14. Before that, her first television role was on Days of Our Lives in 1994.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner finally addresses Ghost Rider speculation
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is confirmed to play host to a number of popular characters from the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are we set to see a Ghost Rider appearance in the series?. Executive producer and showrunner Jessica Gao spoke at the premiere event of She-Hulk, and was asked...
Comments / 1