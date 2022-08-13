Read full article on original website
Boy injured in Williston shooting passes away
The Williston Police Department has received an unfortunate update on the status of a young boy rushed to the hospital after an incident involving a firearm. According to the department, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male […]
KFYR-TV
Williston’s Outlaws’ Bar and Grill to close
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Outlaws’ Bar and Grill in Williston announced it will be closing August 15. According to a social media post: ‘Western North Dakota...[has] been hit particularly hard during these unprecedented times. Due to difficulty in finding quality labor, we have decided to close our doors. Thank you for an amazing eight years.’
KFYR-TV
Four-laning of Highway 85 from Watford City to Long X Bridge to start next spring
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The process on four-laning Highway 85 from Watford City to the Long X Bridge continues, with construction expected to begin next year. Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Executive Director Cal Klewin provided the update to the Williston City Council on August 9, saying that the bidding process should start this fall. He added that they are in the beginning stages of designing for the next portion of the road from the Long X Bridge to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte. With the environmental study completed up to Belfield, Klewin says expanding the entire road is important for several reasons.
KFYR-TV
Drone light show over Williston provides unique spectacle and potential use for UAS
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Drone operators have spent the past few years exploring the possibilities for unmanned aerial systems in northwest North Dakota. From package delivery to inspections, there’s plenty of potential. On Sunday, people in Williston were shown how drones can enhance the entertainment industry. It was a...
New imaging system comes to CHI Saint Alexius Health
When combined together the machine captures high-tech images that can identify the early stages of cancer.
keyzradio.com
Day 1 of the 2022 Babe Ruth World Series is in the Books!
Here are the results for day one from Ardeen Aafedt Stadium in Williston. Game #1 - Southwest - Arkadelphia, AR 1 - Pacific Southwest - Tri-Valley, CA 16. F/4. Game #2 New England - Norfolk, M 2 - Ohio Valley - Eau Claire, WI 0. Game #3 Southeast 3 -...
KFYR-TV
Future site of Williston Water World announced
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s future outdoor pool finally has a home. The Williston Pool Action Committee announced Friday that Williston Water World will be located behind Cutting Field, once home to the Williston Coyotes. The City of Williston owns the land, which was appraised as a $1.3 million donation.
kxnet.com
National Guard fly over Babe Ruth World Series
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The states National Guard gave one of our reporters a free roundtrip ride. The North Dakota National Guard conducted a flyover for the Babe Ruth World Series in Williston, but you cant just hop on a plane and fly. A lot of planning goes into...
