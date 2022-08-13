MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The process on four-laning Highway 85 from Watford City to the Long X Bridge continues, with construction expected to begin next year. Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Executive Director Cal Klewin provided the update to the Williston City Council on August 9, saying that the bidding process should start this fall. He added that they are in the beginning stages of designing for the next portion of the road from the Long X Bridge to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte. With the environmental study completed up to Belfield, Klewin says expanding the entire road is important for several reasons.

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO