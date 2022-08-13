ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Share With Me Some Of The Most Shocking Examples Of Inflation You've Come Across So Far This Year

By Fabiana Buontempo
 3 days ago

Ah, inflation . It's an unfortunate — and very frustrating — thing that we're living through right now in the US.

The good news is that the inflation rate in the US dropped to 8.5% in July compared to 9.1% in June — which was the highest it's been in 40 years.

I recently wrote a post sharing photo examples of how bad inflation has been this year. It included everything from a hike in coffee bean prices to some serious shrinkflation .

These 3 pieces of broccoli cost $14. from mildlyinfuriating

That post inspired me to ask the BuzzFeed Community : What are some of the most shocking inflation examples you have come across so far this year?

Maybe your favorite restaurant has significantly increased its menu prices — to the point that you vowed to never eat there again.

Perhaps you were scoping out Facebook marketplace one day and were shocked at some of the things people are trying to sell for a wild price.

Or maybe your favorite coffee pods jumped in price from $8 for a box of 10 to $14. 😵

I'm sure everyone has at least one shocking example of inflation they've come across, so feel free to share them with me — and please include photos if you have them — in this anonymous form or in the comments below!

Some responses might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

