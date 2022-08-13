Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ as brother surrenders over youth football killing
The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in after being identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the...
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Tomlin praises former Michigan State standout Connor Heyward following Steelers preseason opener
Former Michigan State player Connor Heyward hopes that his first NFL training camp ends with him on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster heading into the 2022 regular season. The younger brother of Steelers star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was taken in the 6th round by Pittsburgh in the most...
Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Unlikely: NFL World Reacts
The Cleveland Browns were linked to Jimmy Garoppolo last week. Cleveland is still waiting to hear on an official punishment ruling for Deshaun Watson. If Watson's six-game suspension is lengthened by a significant amount, perhaps the Browns will make a play for Garoppolo. However, it doesn't sound like that'll be...
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson to Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury; Return Timeline Unknown
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday for the knee injury he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is no timetable for his return until the surgery is complete. Wilson injured his knee on a...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Both 'In Command' for Panthers vs. Commanders, Rhule Says
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declined to commit to Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as the team's starting quarterback following a 23-21 preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday. "I have to really watch the tape to see exactly what they did, but I thought they were both...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Coaching Staffs Entering 2022 Season
Coaching can be the great equalizer in the NFL. There's a saying in coaching circles that it isn't about the X's and O's but the Jimmy's and Joe's that make a difference. While that's true in most levels of football, it holds less water in the NFL, where everyone has some level of elite talent.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Not Present at 49ers’ Team Activities as Trade Looms
As the San Francisco 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo’s four-year stretch as the starting quarterback, the team isn’t letting the 30-year-old anywhere near confidential information. While the onus currently lies with Garoppolo to find a trade, the team moves forward – unwelcoming to his presence. The...
Bleacher Report
Browns News: Nick Harris Likely to Need Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is expected to need season-ending knee surgery after suffering an injury in Friday's 24-13 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday. "Nick is certainly a guy who has worked so hard this offseason, so we're really hoping that it's...
Bleacher Report
John Harbaugh 'Very Confident' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Agree to New Contract
Lamar Jackson still hasn't agreed to a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and we're just four weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season. With the veteran quarterback slated to enter free agency at the end of the season, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is optimistic the sides will agree to a new deal (via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Insiders 'Skeptical' Lamar Jackson, Ravens Will Land Contract Due to Money Gap
It's looking increasingly unlikely that Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will ink a long-term contract. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported people around the NFL are "skeptical" that a deal gets done before Jackson's self-imposed deadline of Week 1. "Some of the people I'm talking to around the league are a...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Surprising Performances from NFL Preseason Week 1 Slate
The first week of the 2022 NFL preseason brought a refreshing set of games after a long offseason. Even though we barely saw starters participate in some games and a handful of teams opted to sit the majority of their regular-season roster, the NFL is back. Week 1's opening kickoff is now less than one month away.
Bleacher Report
Drake London's Knee Injury Not Long-Term Concern for Falcons, Arthur Smith Says
Atlanta Falcons first-round wideout Drake London left Friday's preseason matchup with the Detroit Lions after suffering a knee injury and didn't practice Sunday, though the team doesn't appear to be overly worried about the situation. "It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," head coach Arthur Smith told reporters....
Bleacher Report
Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Fight on McBroom vs. Gib Undercard Set for Sept. 10
Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in the boxing ring after all. TMZ Sports reported the bout between the former NFL running backs will take place on Sept. 10 at Banc of California Stadium as part of the undercard for the fight pitting Austin McBroom against AnEsonGib. While...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Robert Saleh: Quincy Williams' Late Hit on Jalen Hurts Was 'Egregiously Awful'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he spoke with linebacker Quincy Williams about his "egregiously awful" late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during Friday night's preseason game. Hurts had already made two steps out of bounds before Williams delivered the hard hit, which led to a...
Bleacher Report
NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021
The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021. Between 2002 and...
Bleacher Report
Preseason NFL Week 1 Takeaways: Kenny Pickett Makes Case as Steelers' Starting QB
Football is football, and the NFL is back with a full slate of Preseason Week 1 games. Half the league was in action Saturday. As is the case during glorified exhibition games, plenty of projected starters never took the field. But a couple of exceptions can be found. Furthermore, the reps that rookies and players lower on the depth chart receive are invaluable as they come to understand NFL speed and what it takes to make a roster.
