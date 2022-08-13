Read full article on original website
‘The Meatball Show’: Petition for MTV to Give Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese a Real Talk Show
MTV are you listening? We want more of Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Deena Cortese's 'Meatball Show' ASAP, please.
toofab.com
JWoww Calls Out The Situation for 'Fake, Bad Friend, Shady' Behavior on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
"I'm petrified because if Mike can play Angelina like this, he could play me like this," she says, before tearing up over all the drama. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's messy drama with Angelina Pivarnick is now starting to affect his relationships with the rest of his "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" fam -- and Jenni "JWoww" Farley is especially upset.
MTV
Sneak Peek: Ronnie Finally Returns To 'Jersey Shore'
Ronnie opted to take a break from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but his hiatus is about to end. In a sneak peek from this week's episode, Mike calls Ron to "see how he is doing." "Everything's good over here," Ron, who is at his home in Los Angeles, tells a...
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com
Teresa Giudice's Husband Louie Ruelas Addresses Melissa and Joe Gorga's Wedding Absence
Louie Ruelas shut down a claim that his wife, Teresa Giudice, sent her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, a bill after they did not attend the couple's highly publicized wedding last weekend. Ruelas refuted the rumor in an Instagram comment, writing, "We would never in a million years...
See the Gorgeous Pics From ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
It was a Bravo affair on August 6, 2022, when Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas. The couple, who began dating in 2019 and got engaged in Greece in October 2021, tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of 220 guests.
International Business Times
Joe Gorga Laughs Off Wife Melissa Gorga's Rumored Tryst With Nick Barrotta: Report
Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga did not let false rumors affect their marriage, according to a report. The Gorgas skipped Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas after a false rumor about their marriage spread. The pair suspected Giudice of being involved in spreading the rumor about Melissa cheating on her husband with their friend Nick Barrotta.
‘The Family Chantel’: Is Chantel Everett Dating Again After Pedro Jimeno Split?
Rumors circulating claim that the 'The Family Chantel' star, Chantel Everett is dating again after her split with Pedro Jimeno.
ETOnline.com
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
realitytitbit.com
Teresa Giudice’s diamond eight-carat ring speaks heights for hubby Luis’ riches
It’s getting close to a year since Luis Rueles popped the question to his wife, Teresa Giudice, and he did so with a whopping engagement ring. Luis proposed to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star last October and fans still can’t get over the huge engagement ring.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE) The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant." The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and...
Katie Maloney gets sexy lap dance amid Tom Schwartz divorce
Raise your glasses high to Katie Maloney! Amid her divorce from Tom Schwartz, the single “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, received a sexy lap dance during a girls night out with pals Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly on Thursday night. Kent, 31, shared footage of the steamy moment on her Instagram Story. As seen in several clips, Maloney sat in a chair as a handsome man gyrated on her to the sound of Ginuwine’s strip club anthem “Pony.” Maloney rubbed her hands across the dancer’s torso before he took off his denim jacket and gray tank top to reveal his fit physique. Meanwhile, Kent cheered...
The Hollywood Gossip
Mike Sorrentino and Wife: Expecting Tiny Meatball #2!
Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got ourselves another Situation. Or, at least, we will in the near future. On Sunday, Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, shared the following family portrait and wrote as a caption along with it:. “We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby...
Melissa Gorga Addresses ‘RHONJ’ Exit Speculation After Skipping Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
Melissa Gorga isn’t having it with the rumors! No, she’s not leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey, following her conspicuous absence from sister-in-law and former BFF Teresa Giudice‘s massive fairy tale wedding. “People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show,” she wrote via Instagram stories on Thursday, August 11. “‘This is how rumors get started.’ I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how I felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving.” She completed the statement by tagging #RHONJ.
Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud
The drama surrounding both Melissa Gorga and Teresa Guidice this past week has been nothing short of heated. Although both Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have yet to engage with each other publicly… the shade is real. In case you missed it, Teresa recently tied the knot with her now husband Luis Ruelas and rumors have been swirling as it’s now clear […] The post Melissa Gorga Denies Real Housewives Exit Amidst Teresa Giudice Feud appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas, And The Cake Was A Lot To Take In
Teresa Giudice, of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame, weds Luis Ruelas in spectacularly outrageous fashion.
