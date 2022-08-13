Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
Kirby Smart sends message to Georgia wide receivers, young players
Georgia won the 2021 National Championship, but the Bulldogs still have room for improvement in 2022. Following Georgia’s first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked to assess his group of wide receivers which led to a strong response that called for more guys to step up.
Alabama Football: Against Bama what Steve Sarkisian could, should and must do
The Texas Longhorns football program faces a reality check against Alabama Football in Austin. On top of already being a decided underdog, recent injuries have moved the Longhorns from a long shot to pull off an upset – to no shot. A short list of the difficulties facing Sarkisian...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
1 advantage Falcons have over the rest of NFL
The Falcons have a myriad of problems to fix on this team. However, they may be the one team in the league with players needed to take advantage of a new point of emphasis this year.
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Kirby Smart calls recruits being allowed to attend the Georgia - Florida game a 'moot point'
News broke this week that Georgia will be allowed to provide tickets for recruits to attend the neutral-site game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., where the SEC rivalry has been played for all but two years since 1933. Kirby Smart noted that this option has been available for a decade, even if it has never been utilized by either program.
Georgia defensive assistants open up on what it's like working with Kirby Smart
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has his mentors in the coaching world. Nick Saban most prominently, but also Chris Hatcher, Bobby Bowden and others all had an impact on Smart becoming the coach that he is today. The same goes for Smart though, making an impact on coaches that he’s worked with as a head coach. Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann shed some light on that this past week while his partner in the title, Will Muschamp, could have seen this success coming from a ways away, even before their time together in Athens now.
Georgia football: Opposing SEC coaches talk anonymously about Stetson Bennett
Throughout the offseason, there’s been plenty of talk about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the fact many consider him underrated. That sentiment was also shared by multiple SEC coaches, who shared their thoughts on Bennett to ESPN. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg shared his college football QB confidential, which...
Top plays: Georgia Bulldogs in NFL preseason week one
Georgia Bulldogs are making a strong impact across the NFL this preseason. Georgia rookies George Pickens and Travon Walker are both out to excellent starts. Pickens is arguably the NFL’s top breakout star this preseason. Georgia football had 15 players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft, so Bulldog fans...
JD PicKell predicts SEC divisional winners, 2022 champion
The SEC powerhouses will reign for another year, according to On3’s JD PicKell. PicKell recently predicted the outcomes of all Power Five Conference Championships in 2022, as well as the teams he believes will find themselves in the College Football Playoff come New Years 2023. When picking the SEC – he went with the obvious choices: Alabama and Georgia. Honestly though, who wouldn’t?
Despite Kirby's comments, there's no lack of leadership on UGA's defense
DawgNation’s Mike Griffith lists a few players he feels can grab the title of leader and maybe even captain on Georgia’s defensive side of the ball.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's scrimmage
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to work through fall camp in preparation for the 2022 season. That work included a big checkpoint Saturday, when the Bulldogs had their first scrimmage of camp. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media Saturday afternoon shortly after the Bulldogs finished their scrimmage in...
Creating Chaos: Five SEC teams that could shake up the conference in 2022
Here are five under the radar teams that could alter the SEC standings significantly.
