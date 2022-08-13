ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame loses WR Davis (knee); names QB Buchner starter

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9y7X_0hG7DoRz00
Notre Dame Davis Football FILE - Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) runs against Navy in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — (AP) — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee.

Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to start at slot receiver for the Fighting Irish, was injured during Friday's practice. Davis missed the final month of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but was still third on the team in yards receiving with 386 on 27 catches.

The loss is a hit to an already thin position for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame has only five scholarship receivers left on the roster and only Braden Lenzy and Lorenzo Styles caught more than 20 passes last season.

Buchner played in 10 games last season, mostly as a backup, and threw for 298 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for 336 yards and three scores.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Styles
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
114K+
Followers
121K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy