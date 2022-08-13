ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump

The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play the second of their three-game series Saturday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees continued their skid with […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Mets: Buck Showalter pours cold water on potential call-ups

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tempered the fanbase’s expectations who thought the team would call up a top prospect to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. The New York Mets had themselves a great weekend, as they rebounded from a series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies this past Friday by taking the final two games all the while shutting out their rivals. There was some bad news to come out of the series, as third baseman Luis Guillorme suffered a left groin injury on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed that he will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks, and the team subsequently placed him on the injured list.
MLB
Jose Trevino not in Yankees' lineup Sunday night

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. In 243 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .265 batting average with a .740 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Sox and Yankees meet, winner claims 3-game series

New York Yankees (72-42, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (56-59, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -131, Red Sox +112; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward after big investments prove fruitless

The Texas Rangers announced on Aug. 15 that they have fired manager Chris Woodward after four seasons. This past offseason, the Texas Rangers pushed their chips to the center of the table, indicating that they planned on making the postseason in 2022. That was evident after they doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top middle infielders in free agency. Surely this would be their year.
ARLINGTON, TX
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
49ers not optimistic about Jimmie Ward playing in Week 1

With just under a month before the NFL season kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers are not sure they will have Jimmie Ward available for week 1. The San Francisco 49ers kick off their 2022 NFL season on September 11th in Chicago against the Bears at 1:00 pm EST. But head coach Kyle Shanahan is not confident that he will have his safety, Jimmie Ward, for the opening week after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday’s practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse: Payout by player, finishing position

Breaking down the FedEx St. Jude Championship payout for the 2022 tournament to see the prize money every player will win in the first playoff event. Previously a WGC event before it was a staple in the regular season, the FedEx St. Jude Championship was elevated in the 2022 PGA Tour season to the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs, which teed off this week from TPC Southwind in Memphis. And it was a drama-filled and tight tournament.
MEMPHIS, TN
