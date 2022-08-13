ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 2

 

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Newark Monday Morning

Newark Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that was struck early Monday. Just before 6:00, this morning rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder along with New Castle County Paramedics were dispatched to Christiana Parkway at Route 896 in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash

Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A  shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course

A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash

A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
NORRISTOWN, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Dover police seek man who drove off during traffic strop

Dover police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say took off during a traffic stop, nearly injuring an officer. Officers pulled over 25-year-old Jeffrey Boatwright near Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road Saturday morning, and when the cops asked for his ID, Boatwright put the car into gear and sped away, narrowly missing an officer's foot, police said.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash

UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
KENT COUNTY, DE

