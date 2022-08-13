Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Newark Monday Morning
Newark Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that was struck early Monday. Just before 6:00, this morning rescue crews from Aetna Hose, Hook, and Ladder along with New Castle County Paramedics were dispatched to Christiana Parkway at Route 896 in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in Newark, Delaware State Police investigate
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A motorcyclist in New Castle County, Delaware is fighting for his life after a crash early Saturday, the county's Department of Public Safety announced in a release. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road in Newark at 1:36 a.m. The 43-year-old...
WDEL 1150AM
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting
Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
2 killed, 1 injured, in Cockeysville crash early Sunday
Two men were killed, and a third was injured, in a crash in Cockeysville early Sunday morning. Investigators determined the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and several trees, then overturned.
Man dies after being shot in the head in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man, police say, was shot in the head and died in Wilmington Sunday night. New Castle County police say officers responded to a shooting on Monroe Street in Wilmington just before 10 p.m.They found a man who had been shot in the head.He was taken to the hospital where he died later.There's no word on any arrests at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash
Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
Police investigating apparent hit-and-run crash that killed man in North Philly
Police say the 64-year-old victim, identified as Dondra Wade, "sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
fox29.com
Officials: 78-year-old motorcyclist critical after Wilmington hit-and-run; driver sought
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in New Castle County are asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect. Officials say New Castle County police were called to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive, in Wilmington, Saturday, for a reported accident. A 78-year-old, riding a motorcycle, was heading south on Carpenter Station...
18-year-old hospitalized after shot twice in legs in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia sends a teenager to the hospital. The shooting happened at 6th and Shunk Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the 18-year-old victim showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim reportedly told police two people in black ski masks attacked him. Authorities have no suspects in custody, but they recovered a bicycle at the scene that could be linked to the investigation.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. collision with pickup truck
A 43-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a Sunday night crash on a Lancaster County road, the coroner’s office said. Tyrone Gardner, 44, of Coatesville, Chester County, was driving a motorcycle that collided with a pickup truck around 10:30 p.m. on Lincoln Highway East at Route 30 in East Lampeter Township, according to the coroner’s office.
phl17.com
Man gets dragged by a car after he tried breaking into it in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being dragged and run over by a West Philadelphia car. The incident happened on 50th and Haverford Avenue at approximately 9:37 am. According to police, a man in his 30’s tried to gain entry into a car. As he grabbed...
Townsend Man Arrested for Aggravated Menacing After Pulling Gun on Royal Farms Clerk
NEWARK, DE – A Townsend man was arrested after he pulled a gun on a...
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
1 dead after chain-reaction tractor-trailer crash on I-476 in Radnor, Delaware County
Police say it all began when the driver of a tractor-trailer did not stop in time to avoid slow traffic in the southbound lanes.
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash
A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek man who drove off during traffic strop
Dover police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say took off during a traffic stop, nearly injuring an officer. Officers pulled over 25-year-old Jeffrey Boatwright near Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road Saturday morning, and when the cops asked for his ID, Boatwright put the car into gear and sped away, narrowly missing an officer's foot, police said.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash
UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
