Jacksonville, FL

Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
Careathon 2022

Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running.

More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of stories of hope, inspiration, heartache, pain, and encouragement, well over $285,000 had been pledged.

The 2022 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt was bigger than ever, with more volunteers and supporters on-site at Nemours Children’s Health. But the focus and attention was always on the families who have been impacted by pediatric cancer.

No matter where their cancer journey was, each family is part of a special group that no one wishes to choose. Each family has been impacted by pediatric cancer, and many shared their similar experiences throughout the day.

Every dollar raised through Careathon helps these families with bill payment assistance, tutoring, trips to Camp Boggy Creek, and more. The Child Cancer Fund provided financial and emotional assistance to more than 100 families every year.

From all of us as WOKV and Cox Media Group, thank you for your generosity. If you would like to donate to these families, click here to make a secure, online donation to the Child Cancer Fund.

#Cancer#Volunteers#Charity#The Child Cancer Fund
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News4Jax.com

Violent weekend in Jacksonville: Sheriff’s candidates weigh-in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was another violent weekend in Jacksonville. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. The number of shootings is an example of the dangerous conditions many people in Jacksonville have to live...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
