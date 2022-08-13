Read full article on original website
Related
Home Prices Are Plummeting In The Pacific Northwest More Than Anywhere Else
It's happening! Everybody remain calm! A significant number of sellers in America, especially those in the Pacific Northwest, are cutting home prices as high mortgage rates and fears of a potential recession have put many potential buyers at bay. A new report by Redfin showed that more than 25% of...
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
The Richest Person in Every State
The U.S. is arguably the best place in the world for aspiring business owners to try to strike it rich. Over 700 billionaires are living in America, accounting for more than one-quarter of all billionaires in the world, according to the most recent data from Forbes. Business owners from all over the country have been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How the Foreclosure Rate in California Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.) But now the U.S. housing […]
rigzone.com
USA Gasoline Price Drops to Under $4
The U.S. regular average gasoline price dropped to under $4 per gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA gas prices website. Thursday’s average was $3.990 per gallon, down from the previous day’s average of $4.010 per gallon, Thursday’s week ago average of $4.139 per gallon and Thursday’s month ago average of $4.678 per gallon, the AAA site showed. Thursday’s year ago average was $3.185 per gallon, while the highest recorded average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on June 14 - at $5.016 per gallon - the AAA site highlighted.
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FUV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
No one bid on the EpiCentre, except its lender
The much-anticipated, twice-delayed EpiCentre auction reached an anticlimactic ending Tuesday. The auctioneer was met by silence — followed by a “going once, twice” — before the property was sold to the lender for $95 million. Unless an upset bid happens over the next 10 days, which is uncommon for commercial real estate, the EpiCentre will […] The post No one bid on the EpiCentre, except its lender appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
CAMARILLO, Calif. — (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plummeted 45 cents over the past three weeks to $4.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low. “The drop...
Comments / 0