The U.S. regular average gasoline price dropped to under $4 per gallon on Thursday, according to the AAA gas prices website. Thursday’s average was $3.990 per gallon, down from the previous day’s average of $4.010 per gallon, Thursday’s week ago average of $4.139 per gallon and Thursday’s month ago average of $4.678 per gallon, the AAA site showed. Thursday’s year ago average was $3.185 per gallon, while the highest recorded average price of regular gasoline in the U.S. was seen on June 14 - at $5.016 per gallon - the AAA site highlighted.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO