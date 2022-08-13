Read full article on original website
CNET
Refurbished iPhones Are Available at Steep Discounts Today, Starting at $330
Apple makes some of the best devices on the market, which is why its latest iPhone tends to take top spot on our list of the best phones to buy each year. Apple devices aren't cheap, though, so it can be an expensive endeavor trying to ensure you have a recent model in your pocket. If you want an inexpensive upgrade, going for a preowned iPhone is often the best route, and Woot has a massive selection of refurbished iPhones on sale today to help you do just that. The one-day sale features recent models from the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series at huge discounts versus buying brand new at Apple.
You could soon be seeing a lot more ads on your iPhone
As we wait patiently for the iPhone 14 to show up (it should arrive next month), a new report suggests some significant changes could be coming to the software on iPhones and iPads: specifically, more advertising in Apple's own apps. This comes via the reliable Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman at...
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider
On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
Apple Insider
Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees
Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
TVGuide.com
Best Apple Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple AirPods Pro, & More — Up To Nearly 40 Percent Off
Attention all Apple fans! Amazon just slashed the prices on all sorts of Apple products. Right now, you can save up to nearly 40 percent on select Apple gear. Just about everything Apple is on sale from the Apple AirPods Pro to the Apple Watch SE. In fact, the retail giant even dropped prices on headphones and earbuds from Beats by Dre -- an Apple-owned company.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
Apple Insider
New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker
Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-leveliPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2.
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
Apple Insider
Spigen Enzo leather case review: Luxury iPhone 13 protection at a price
The Spigen brand is most oft known for its budget-friendly array of cases. Its new luxurious Enzo iPhone 13 model proves that the case maker has a few more tricks up its sleeve. There's a good chance you've heard of Spigen before. It's a widely popular brand of affordable cases...
Apple Insider
Data recovery is now possible from Apple Silicon systems - at a cost
A data recovery firm says that it is now able to recover data from catastrophically damaged Macs with Apple Silicon chips -- likely becoming the first company to have that ability. Credit: Apple. DriveSavers says that it has identified the components needed to access data from Mac devices with M1,...
Apple Insider
Airversa launches first HomeKit smart air purifier compatible with Thread
Smart home company Airversa has debuted the Purelle, a new air purifier that's compatible with both Apple HomeKit and the Thread standards. The Airversa Purelle Smart Air Cleaner is a smart home air purifier that's able to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particulate matter with a three-stage filtration system. It's also relatively quiet versus some other competitors with a maximum volume of 53 decibels.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua (3rd-gen) review: Upgrades all around for this Thread-enabled spigot
The new third-generation Eve Aqua has a fresh design, Thread support, and works exclusively with HomeKit. Here's how it works, and how it's different than older models. Recently, Eve has been on a roll. It has been hard at work updating its portfolio to support Thread as well as refreshing its more dated products.
Cult of Mac
Class up your look with a 2-tone Italian leather Apple Watch band
When it comes to watch bands — those made for Apple Watch or otherwise — it doesn’t get more classic than leather. And if it’s supple Italian leather from Tuscany, all the better. And if it costs under $50, well, that’s pretty much the best.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces sixth watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has issued the sixth developer beta of watchOS 9, giving testers another build to check out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
ZDNet
An Apple employee told me the truth about the M2 MacBook Air (that was the problem)
I've been resisting so hard. I've been telling myself no, no, no; you don't need it. But myself started answering back: "I have to at least take a look, don't I? It's new. And I haven't been to an Apple store in a long time." So it was that I...
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ 'Shantaram' debuts on October 14
Apple TV+ has announced a 12-episode dramatization of Gregory David Roberts's bestselling novel, "Shantaram."
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
knowtechie.com
How to update your Apple Watch
Apple releases Apple Watch updates every so often during the year. Major upgrades come once a year when Apple releases the next version of watchOS. Most updates are bug fixes, but some will give you new functionality. We’ll show you how to keep your Apple Watch up to date. This...
