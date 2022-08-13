Read full article on original website
This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death
As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Member of Monaco’s royal family reveals her husband is the ‘mastermind behind’ their kids’ celebrations
Grace Kelly ’s grandson Pierre Casiraghi knows how to throw a party! Beatrice Borromeo revealed in an interview with Lily & Klaus that her husband is the “mastermind” behind their children’s celebrations. According to Lily & Klaus, the mom of two is an “amazing party planner” when it comes...
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
A royal wedding on the way! Prince Ludwig of Bavaria, 40, announces engagement to Oxford criminology student, 32
Prince Ludwig of Bavaria has announced his engagement to Oxford criminology student Sophie-Alexandra Evekink. The royal, 40, is the eldest son of Prince Luitpold and the great-great grandson of Bavaria's last King Ludwig III, while Sophie was born in Singapore to a Dutch-Canadian family. Rumours started mounting that the pair...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview
London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
How Operation London Bridge Will Be Upended If The Queen Dies At Balmoral
Although it is sad to think about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as she gets older and her health continues to suffer, royal fans are starting to look into what protocols would go into place when the time comes. The biggest concern is who will take her place following...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
Meghan Markle's Friend Gives A Stark Warning About Her Safety
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry experienced a run of unexpected problems when they decided to step down as senior working royals. According to People, the Duke of Sussex claimed he was left without fiscal support from his family and relied on money that his late mother, Princess Diana, had left him. He told Oprah Winfrey during a sit-down interview that the "family literally cut me off financially." While the couple eventually made lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, the Sussexes found themselves seeking additional security. As full-time royals, they were privy to police protection in the U.K., but that changed when they moved to the U.S.
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style
Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
'I'm a Black Conservative. The Racist Abuse I Receive From Black People Is Shocking'
When I ran as the Parliamentary candidate for an east London constituency in the 2019 General Election, I had no idea what I was in for. Maybe I was naïve. I was expecting some robust feedback about being a Conservative in a historically left-leaning area, but I genuinely hadn't considered I would receive so much abuse based on the color of my skin.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Say Princess Charlotte Had a 'Lovely' 7th Birthday in Thank-You Note
The royal family is diligent about sending thank-you notes, and well-wishers for Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday are among the latest recipients!. Royal fan @KatsRoyalLetters shared the reply she received from Kensington Palace after sending a birthday message to Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, who turned 7 in May. "Thank...
