Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
This powerful mini flashlight is on sale for under $20
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Most smartphones feature a flashlight, which may be helpful if you need to tackle a quick chore in the dark. But if you work in dimly lit spaces often or enjoy outdoor activities like and night hikes, you might want to reconsider relying on your phone too much.
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua review, LifX lives, and Sonos mini sub is delayed on HomeKit Insider
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — On this episode ofHomeKit Insider we review the newly-released Eve Aqua, continue to discuss Amazon's purchase of iRobot, and talk about Twinkly's new lighting product.
You could soon be seeing a lot more ads on your iPhone
As we wait patiently for the iPhone 14 to show up (it should arrive next month), a new report suggests some significant changes could be coming to the software on iPhones and iPads: specifically, more advertising in Apple's own apps. This comes via the reliable Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman at...
Apple Insider
Apple ups in-person work to three days a week for corporate employees
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has informed its corporate employees that they must return to the office three days a week starting September 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This wild 4K TV folds itself into a metal sculpture when it's not in use
We've seen some pretty out-there TV designs in our time, but this is one of the most audacious yet… and even better, it's not just for show. This is actually going on-sale. This is the C SEED N1, and as you can see in the picture above, it transforms from a piece of sculpture into a huge, super-advanced 4K TV – and back again, when it's not in use. It comes in 103-inch, 137-inch and 165-inch sizes – so you can imagine that the metal sculpture is pretty large and imposing on its own, and then it unfurls into a screen fit for a home theater experience to rival the best projectors.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
ETOnline.com
The Best Summer Travel Essentials on Amazon: Save Now on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories
If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
Apple Insider
New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-leveliPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2.
10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
Apple Insider
Airversa launches first HomeKit smart air purifier compatible with Thread
Smart home company Airversa has debuted the Purelle, a new air purifier that's compatible with both Apple HomeKit and the Thread standards. The Airversa Purelle Smart Air Cleaner is a smart home air purifier that's able to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particulate matter with a three-stage filtration system. It's also relatively quiet versus some other competitors with a maximum volume of 53 decibels.
Apple Insider
Eve Aqua (3rd-gen) review: Upgrades all around for this Thread-enabled spigot
The new third-generation Eve Aqua has a fresh design, Thread support, and works exclusively with HomeKit. Here's how it works, and how it's different than older models. Recently, Eve has been on a roll. It has been hard at work updating its portfolio to support Thread as well as refreshing its more dated products.
Cult of Mac
Journey’s protective iPhone 13 leather case feels just right [Review]
Whether you’re getting an iPhone 13 series handset at a discount because iPhone 14 is coming soon or you just want to change up your case for the iPhone you already have, you can’t go wrong with the tasteful and tough Journey iPhone 13 Leather Case. The company...
We tried the latest bed-in-a-box brand, and were seriously impressed
Furniture company Burrow just recently launched its own bedroom collection, complete with two luxe mattresses. We tried the comfiest one to see just how good it really is.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces sixth watchOS 9 developer beta
Apple has issued the sixth developer beta of watchOS 9, giving testers another build to check out. The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled into the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ 'Shantaram' debuts on October 14
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ has announced a 12-episode dramatization of Gregory David Roberts's bestselling novel, "Shantaram." Apple's official announcement of the...
techeblog.com
Xiaomi CyberOne Humanoid Robot Unveiled, Stands 5.8-Feet Tall and Supports Up to 21-Degrees of Freedom in Motion
Tesla’s Optimus robot is coming sooner than later, but the Xiaomi CyberOne humanoid robot has beat Elon Musk to the punch. Standing 5.8-feet tall and weighing 115-pounds, CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion while achieving a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, enabling it to fully simulate human movements.
Apple Insider
FlexiSpot Q8 Standing Desk review: Safe and smart standing while you work
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — FlexiSpot's Q8 Standing Desk offers adjustable-height computing while wirelessly charging youriPhone through the desk surface. One of the essential...
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
CARS・
Comments / 0