Read full article on original website
Related
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Cristian Romero to avoid retrospective action for Marc Cucurella hair pull
Cristian Romero will not face any further action for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair during the 2-2 draw between Chelsea and Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
Mikel Arteta stunned by Arsenal crowd response to William Saliba own goal
Mikel Arteta admits he was stunned by fans' reaction to William Saliba own goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez in Man Utd rout
Thomas Frank admits Brentford targeted Lisandro Martinez's height in their 4-0 win over Man Utd.
The stats behind Man Utd's dreadful defeat at Brentford
The stats behind Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
Gabriel Jesus admits Arsenal move has restored his self-belief
Gabriel Jesus says he has rediscovered his old self after moving to Arsenal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United explore move for Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha
Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has emerged as one of Manchester United's top options to strengthen their attack in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Kilmarnock 0-5 Celtic: Hoops go top of the table after rampant first half showing
Celtic returned to the top of the table with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock.
Ryan Sessegnon reveals Ivan Perisic advice
Ryan Sessegnon has detailed the advice he has received from Ivan Perisic.
Nottingham Forest confirm signings of Emmanuel Dennis and Chiekhou Kouyate
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signings of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and free agent Chiekhou Kouyate.
Nottingham Forest in talks over Houssem Aouar & Neal Maupay
Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Houssem Aouar & Neal Maupay before the transfer window closes.
FA confirm charges for Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged with improper conduct in the fallout of Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League.
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus bags brace on home debut
Match report and player ratings from Arsenal's Premier League meeting with Leicester City.
Watford reject Newcastle bid for Joao Pedro
Watford have turned down a bid from Newcastle United for exciting young forward Joao Pedro, 90min understands.
Newcastle's plans for Allan Saint-Maximin amid transfer speculation
Newcastle United are not planning to keep Allan Saint-Maximin beyond his current contract, though reports that manager Eddie Howe has agreed to sanction a sale this month are wide of the mark, 90min understands.
PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Player ratings as Neymar leads one-sided demolition
PSG player ratings as the reigning Ligue 1 champions hosted Montpellier at Parc des Princes.
Michael Edwards rejects immediate Chelsea move
Former Liverpool director Michael Edwards has rejected the chance to join Chelsea.
Twitter reacts to shambolic Man Utd's first half collapse at Brentford
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are dismantled by Brentford in the first half of their Premier League game.
90min
783
Followers
8K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0