Former Husker impresses in first preseason game

Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens made his preseason debut last night, and according to the early reports, he made one heck of a first impression. The former Husker saw his first action in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New York Jets on Friday night. Jurgens had a Nebraska career that culminated in being named Third-Team All-Big Ten (2021, Coaches) as well as a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List (2021). Following his career in Lincoln, he was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, number 51 overall.

Jurgens made his debut with the 1st team offensive line due to the injury of 4x First-team All-Pro Jason Kelce . Pro Football Focus ranked him number one among the Eagles’ offensive line with 21 pass-blocking snaps, zero sacks allowed, and one total pressure allowed. He also earned a team-high 86.0 run-blocking grade on the first review of the game tape.

Below is a recap of some of the social media reactions from Friday’s game.

https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1558256963431157762

https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1558248334451789826

https://twitter.com/JeffKerrCBS/status/1558257958764650496

https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1558247923661635586

https://twitter.com/WordOnTheBirds/status/1558241561066049539

https://twitter.com/Luke_StansNFL/status/1558254520345452544

https://twitter.com/Robert_Foulkrod/status/1558256797802184704

https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1558449542852497413

https://twitter.com/Philly__Nation/status/1558253386193051651

https://twitter.com/DiBiaseLOE/status/1558251937929506816

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1