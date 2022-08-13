ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Former Husker impresses in first preseason game

By Evan Bredeson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYKUb_0hG7CgLy00

Former Nebraska center Cam Jurgens made his preseason debut last night, and according to the early reports, he made one heck of a first impression. The former Husker saw his first action in the NFL as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New York Jets on Friday night. Jurgens had a Nebraska career that culminated in being named Third-Team All-Big Ten (2021, Coaches) as well as a member of the Rimington Trophy Watch List (2021). Following his career in Lincoln, he was taken in the second round of the NFL Draft, number 51 overall.

Jurgens made his debut with the 1st team offensive line due to the injury of 4x First-team All-Pro Jason Kelce . Pro Football Focus ranked him number one among the Eagles’ offensive line with 21 pass-blocking snaps, zero sacks allowed, and one total pressure allowed. He also earned a team-high 86.0 run-blocking grade on the first review of the game tape.

Below is a recap of some of the social media reactions from Friday’s game.

https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1558256963431157762

https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1558248334451789826

https://twitter.com/JeffKerrCBS/status/1558257958764650496

https://twitter.com/thomasrp93/status/1558247923661635586

https://twitter.com/WordOnTheBirds/status/1558241561066049539

https://twitter.com/Luke_StansNFL/status/1558254520345452544

https://twitter.com/Robert_Foulkrod/status/1558256797802184704

https://twitter.com/BrendenDeegNFP/status/1558449542852497413

https://twitter.com/Philly__Nation/status/1558253386193051651

https://twitter.com/DiBiaseLOE/status/1558251937929506816

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

1

1

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Chiefs QB enters hospice care

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, 87, has entered hospice care. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City-based station where Dawson broke into broadcasting, revealed the news on Friday via confirmation through his wife, Linda. Dawson was originally a first-round pick (No. 5 overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The New York Jets#Pro Football Focus
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

On3 ranked the best O-lines in the country. Where does Michigan football rank?

This time last year, Michigan football had a lot of questions across the board. But one of the big questions was the offensive line. A year later, the Wolverines have the reigning Joe Moore Award-winning unit, meaning that the maize and blue had the best offensive line in the country. But, we’re set to embark upon a new year, and Michigan did lose center Andrew Vastardis and right tackle Andrew Stueber. At right tackle, the fall camp battle is between Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Jones appears to be ahead, but Barnhart has previous starting experience. At center, the Wolverines brought in 2021 Rimington Trophy finalist Olusegun Oluwatimi, a grad transfer from Virginia. As good as Vastardis was last year, Oluwatimi has a strong possibility of being an upgrade. Additionally, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy