ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: I-80 westbound near Kearney back open after vehicle fire

KEARNEY, Neb. — Update:. I-80 westbound is now back open near Kearney, according to Nebraska 511. Westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney is closed at Exit 275 due to a vehicle fire Monday evening. According to Nebraska 511, all westbound traffic must exit. The fire is also causing reduced visibility.
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Kearney, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Buffalo County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Buffalo County, NE
Buffalo County, NE
Accidents
Kearney, NE
Accidents
WOWT

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Aircraft#The Sheriff S Office
KSNB Local4

Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Denver Air Connection picked to serve Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY — The airline that will take over service to Kearney Regional Airport in 11 weeks flies 50-passenger jets and will provide 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. City Manager Michael Morgan announced Friday that Denver Air Connection has been selected to replace SkyWest...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
doniphanherald.com

Wilcox community raises more than $200,000 for family of man who died in farm accident

WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in more than $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
WILCOX, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy