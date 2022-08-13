Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: I-80 westbound near Kearney back open after vehicle fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — Update:. I-80 westbound is now back open near Kearney, according to Nebraska 511. Westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney is closed at Exit 275 due to a vehicle fire Monday evening. According to Nebraska 511, all westbound traffic must exit. The fire is also causing reduced visibility.
knopnews2.com
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Teen arrested, another taken to juvenile facility after burglarizing GI garage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Iowa man was arrested and another teen was taken to a juvenile facility after they allegedly broke into a garage and were later found with stolen cards. Rudolfo Penaflor Jr., 18, was arrested for burglary. A 15-year-old male was taken to a juvenile detention...
WOWT
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
KSNB Local4
Praise on the Plaza in Grand Island
The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Former Hastings public information officer becomes police officer
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Amanda Scott used to be the person the local media went to when there was a question regarding the City of Hastings. From setting up interviews with city officials to clarifying an item on an agenda to heading out to fire calls to help document, she was our go-to person. But that’s changed, but her relationship with the city hasn’t.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
Kearney Hub
Denver Air Connection picked to serve Kearney Regional Airport
KEARNEY — The airline that will take over service to Kearney Regional Airport in 11 weeks flies 50-passenger jets and will provide 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. City Manager Michael Morgan announced Friday that Denver Air Connection has been selected to replace SkyWest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
doniphanherald.com
Wilcox community raises more than $200,000 for family of man who died in farm accident
WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in more than $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
Comments / 0