ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa woman faces manslaughter charge after shooting boyfriend and leaving him

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOQ3O_0hG7BWRN00
Cicelia Thomas has been arrested on multiple charges, including manslaughter, in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

TAMPA — Calvin Oliver followed his girlfriend inside a home after she came outside wielding a gun. Minutes later, a witness heard a gunshot. Oliver was found later with a gunshot wound to his head, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cicelia Shanz Thomas, 27, was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on a manslaughter charge after deputies say she shot Oliver, 42. Thomas admitted to deputies that she pointed the gun at Oliver, knowing the gun was loaded, and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 6, around 8 p.m., Oliver and a 42-year-old man were outside shooting pellets at a dartboard in front of a home in the 12700 block of N Central Avenue in Tampa. After a few minutes, Thomas came outside aiming a silver gun at the dartboard.

Both Oliver and the 42-year-old shouted their concern and told Thomas to put the gun back in the house. The 42-year-old watched as Thomas went back inside the house with the gun, and Oliver followed.

Five or 10 minutes passed, the affidavit states, when the man heard a gunshot. Minutes later, he saw someone pacing inside the home.

According to the affidavit, Thomas later came outside and told the 42-year-old that Oliver accidentally shot himself, but he was “alright.” She told the 42-year-old she had called an ambulance and that he could leave.

The 42-year-old left the house and went to his home about a mile away. According to the affidavit, the man intended to call 911 when he got home because he didn’t have his phone with him at the time of shooting. A short time later, the man went back to the Central Avenue home. When he arrived at 10:30 p.m. there were no ambulances and the house looked empty, the affidavit said.

The 42-year-old knocked on the door multiple times, but there was no answer. The man was scared that Thomas was still at the house and he left. He came back about an hour later and talked with a 56-year-old man and expressed his concern over what happened earlier.

Both men decided to check on Oliver, and they found the front door was unlocked, the affidavit said.

When they walked inside, they heard a wheezing sound, and they found Oliver in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head. One of the men called 911, and Oliver was taken to Florida Advent Hospital, where he died.

Deputies could not find Thomas during the initial investigation, the affidavit said.

The following day, when deputies were notifying Oliver’s sister of his death, she asked unprompted if Thomas was involved in the investigation. Thomas has known the family for many years, his sister said, and Oliver and Thomas have a child together.

Deputies found Thomas on Monday. She admitted she knew the gun was loaded when she aimed the gun at Oliver’s head and pulled the trigger. Thomas told deputies that she called an ambulance and left the house afterward, the affidavit said. She left the gun sitting on the bed, she said.

Thomas is also facing a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0hG7BWRN00

According to Hillsborough court records, Thomas was arrested in October on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and for improperly exhibiting the gun. According to an arrest affidavit, Thomas had a gun visibly by her side while at Citrus Park Mall and at the Ross Dress For Less, 12775 Citrus Plaza Dr. in Tampa.

A few days after the October incident, a petition granting a risk protection order was placed on Thomas. Sometimes called a “red-flag order,” they allow a judge to order a person’s weapons to be seized.

Thomas was being held at the Hillsborough County jail without bail on Saturday, according to records.

Comments / 14

Related
fox13news.com

Teen dies after accidental shooting in St. Pete over the weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 15-year-old, who was handling a gun, died after he was accidentally shot over the weekend in St. Petersburg, police said. According to investigators, 15-year-old Trill Wright was handling a gun when it went off, striking him. It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teen...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#N Central Avenue
Tampa Bay Times

Trial recounts horror of Alafia River crash that killed 12-year-old

TAMPA — One Sunday two years ago as the sun set on the Alafia River, two young girls sat in a round inflatable tube tugged by a boat called Phoenix on the crowded waterway. Beth and Dan Yankle saw the boat and the raft drifting downriver, toward Tampa Bay, as they sat watching the water traffic from the dock behind their Riverview home. Then came a loud buzz. From around a riverbend, a personal watercraft appeared, zipping through the no-wake zone toward the raft.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle

TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Tampa Police Looking for leads in early morning homicide

TAMPA, FLA- Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. Officers were dispatched to the report of a suspicious vehicle early Sunday morning. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in the roadway with the lights off. Due to the dark tint they were unable to see into the vehicle. When they opened the car door, they located a deceased black male with upper body trauma. Detectives are currently working to develop additional leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man arrested after racing at 132 mph over Gandy Bridge, troopers say

A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he was caught racing over the Gandy Bridge at 132 mph. Oddami Luis Silvia Stevens, 20, was arrested on a charge of racing on a highway. He and the driver of another vehicle were racing east on the bridge just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man found dead inside car, Tampa police say

TAMPA — Tampa police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in a car Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue, in the city’s Temple Crest neighborhood, at 4:46 a.m. to the report of a “suspicious vehicle.”. Upon...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
SARASOTA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida woman accused of calling police 512 times in one day, 11K times in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of calling police more than 11,000 times this year, including 512 times during one day in July, authorities said. Carla Michelle Jefferson, 51, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday and charged with a misdemeanor charge of making harassing telephone calls, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County deputy hit by car expected to be OK

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy who was hit by a car Sunday evening likely will be able to leave the hospital with no serious injuries. Deputy Katie Reese was outside her patrol car with other deputies around 9:20 p.m. on Combee Road near Old Combee Road outside of Lakeland when another driver crashed into her, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy