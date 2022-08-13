Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
Impact Report: Vols Land Another Top Target in Prized Louisiana CB Matthews
Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson on Sunday afternoon, and they double-dipped at the position by pulling elite cornerback Jordan Matthews out of the state of Louisiana moments ago. We take a look at what Matthews brings to Rocky Top. Background This recruitment ...
Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee’s second preseason scrimmage
Tennessee took another big step toward its 2022 season opener on Sunday morning with the second scrimmage of preseason training camp at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are less than three weeks before the first game against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network), and the team will have another week of training camp this week before getting into an extended game week. After the closed scrimmage, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to recap what he saw and assess where Tennessee is at this stage of the preseason.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel provides updates on OT position battle
Tennessee, like many other college programs across the country, has ongoing battles at more than one position. One of them has been left tackle this offseason, but it seems that one is winding down after head coach Josh Heupel’s press conference this week. Looking at the battle for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers. The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.
Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
Practice observations: Vols get competitive in Saturday morning prep for scrimmage
GoVols247 has the latest injury updates and a recap of a spirited, competitive round of wide receiver/tight end-defensive backs one-on-ones from Tennessee's 11th preseason practice on Saturday morning.
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
wvlt.tv
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)
Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
wymt.com
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
wvlt.tv
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
wvlt.tv
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 7...
wvlt.tv
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk987.com
Missing Clinton Man Found Dead
A missing Clinton man has been found dead. Deputies were searching for Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, when he went missing from Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Haynes from Little River. According to a...
WATE
Knoxville’s Irish Fest back after two years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live...
wkyufm.org
Critical race theory was one of the hottest topics in Tennessee’s legislative session, but only one complaint made it to the state’s education chief
Tennessee lawmakers have been smack dab in the middle of the national hoopla about bans limiting what can be discussed about race and gender in public schools. Legislators outlined those boundaries in a bill passed in 2021. But during the most recent school year, only one complaint was filed at...
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
Comments / 1