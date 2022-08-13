ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's second preseason scrimmage

Tennessee took another big step toward its 2022 season opener on Sunday morning with the second scrimmage of preseason training camp at Neyland Stadium. The Vols are less than three weeks before the first game against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network), and the team will have another week of training camp this week before getting into an extended game week. After the closed scrimmage, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to recap what he saw and assess where Tennessee is at this stage of the preseason.
Josh Heupel provides updates on OT position battle

Tennessee, like many other college programs across the country, has ongoing battles at more than one position. One of them has been left tackle this offseason, but it seems that one is winding down after head coach Josh Heupel’s press conference this week. Looking at the battle for the...
Tennessee Football
Football Vols gain even more incentive heading into the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As was the case in the preseason Coaches Poll, your Tennessee Football Vols are on the outside looking in according to the writers. The Associated Press released its Top-25 rankings, and the Vol just missed the cut, receiving enough votes to be in what would be the 26th position.
Edwards learning from Vols' veterans ahead of freshman season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
Jimmy Fallon at Dollywood (@megan.w17)

Visitors to Knoxville will have a new option to get around downtown: electric bikes. Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees. Those visiting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will soon need to buy parking passes for their visit, park officials announced Monday. Updated:...
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
Sun and heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
Missing Clinton Man Found Dead

A missing Clinton man has been found dead. Deputies were searching for Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, when he went missing from Louisville on Wednesday. Officials said crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Haynes from Little River. According to a...
Knoxville's Irish Fest back after two years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Irish Fest on the Hill returns for its 12th year this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The annual celebration is put on downtown by the Church of the Immaculate Conception. They’re celebrating their Irish heritage by pulling out all the stops. The festival features live...
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
