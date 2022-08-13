ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Is Eligible For Oscar Consideration

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rf4PZ_0hG7Ajvj00
Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift could soon be adding a new piece of hardware to her already massive collection.

Her filmmaking debut — All Too Well: The Short Film — is eligible for 2023 Oscar consideration, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The 14-minute short qualifies in the live action short category, an area where major stars like Kobe Bryant and Riz Ahmed have won coveted trophies. Swift is currently working with a top consulting firm to guide the awards campaign, the news outlet reported.

The " Carolina " singer wrote and directed the short, which was paired with the release of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." It was screened at AMC Lincoln Square for a week last November, within the window for the live action short Oscar category. This would mark Swift's first Oscar.

All Too Well: The Short Film , starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink , is also up for video of the year and best longform video at the MTV VMA's , which is scheduled for August 28.

In the live action short category, you'll recognize some names: Kendrick Lamar 's We Cry Together is also up for Oscar consideration alongside Knicks star Jeremy Lin 's 38 at the Garden .

If you haven't seen All Too Well: The Short Film yet, you can watch it below:

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will qualify for Oscar nominations in 2023

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be eligible for a trophy at the 2023 Academy Awards, it has been reported. Both artists will qualify for nominations in the Best Live Action Short category, thanks to the fact that extended music videos for both of their songs – the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ cut ‘We Cry Together’ – were screened theatrically.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jeremy Lin
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions

Click here to read the full article. We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  And finally, the 94th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the Race Familiar faces lead the Beat Actor fray. Oscar-winners back in contention include Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller

The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#All Too Well#New York Knicks#Film Star#Mtv
ComicBook

Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks

When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies

Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
MOVIES
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

A would-be war epic that failed on every level returns home on Netflix

During the buildup to its release, you can completely understand why virtually every insider and analyst had pegged Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk as a potential awards season front-runner. It marked Ang Lee’s first feature since he scooped an Academy Award for Best Director as a result of helming...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Day Shift’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch the Jamie Foxx Movie

Zombieland made shooting zombies in the head hilarious in 2009, and now Day Shift on Netflix is doing the same for decapitating vampires. Directed by J. J. Perry, Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as a working-class family man, whose blue-collar job just happens to be hunting down and killing vampires. Vampire fangs are super valuable, you see. Now Foxx just needs to convince the vampire hunters union to take him back.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Michelle Yeoh to Receive Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film from the Santa Barbara Film Festival

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh will receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s 15th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented to Yeoh on December 9 during a black-tie fundraiser for SBIFF’s educational programs and serves as the first presentation of the award since the passing of Douglas in early 2020.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Get ready for Netflix’s new big-budget blockbuster starring Jamie Foxx

You can never have too much vampire content, apparently. Netflix, which has already given us the likes of First Kill and Night Teeth — the former, a YA vampire drama series, and the latter a vampire movie set in Los Angeles — will debut a new vampire-themed movie this weekend starring Jamie Foxx. Day Shift, from director J.J. Perry, arrives on the streamer on Friday, and it’s the product of a Hollywood veteran who spent a few decades as a stuntman and a second unit director crafting action scenes for the John Wick and Fast & Furious franchises.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows

The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Saw’ Movie Sets 2023 Release Date

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have set a date to return to the world of Saw. An untitled installment will arrive in theaters on Oct. 27, 2023, with veteran Saw filmmaker Kevin Greutert directing. The horror site Bloody Disgusting first reported the news. More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate Extends CEO Jon Feltheimer's Contract to 2025'John Wick' Prequel Miniseries Moves to Peacock From StarzNearly 400 Directors Sign Statement of Solidarity With Showrunners on Abortion Access Demands The Saw franchise dates back to 2004 and launched the career of director James Wan and writer-star Leigh Whannell. The series follows the machinations of the villain...
MOVIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy