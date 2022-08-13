Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Is Eligible For Oscar Consideration

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift could soon be adding a new piece of hardware to her already massive collection.

Her filmmaking debut — All Too Well: The Short Film — is eligible for 2023 Oscar consideration, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The 14-minute short qualifies in the live action short category, an area where major stars like Kobe Bryant and Riz Ahmed have won coveted trophies. Swift is currently working with a top consulting firm to guide the awards campaign, the news outlet reported.

The " Carolina " singer wrote and directed the short, which was paired with the release of "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." It was screened at AMC Lincoln Square for a week last November, within the window for the live action short Oscar category. This would mark Swift's first Oscar.

All Too Well: The Short Film , starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink , is also up for video of the year and best longform video at the MTV VMA's , which is scheduled for August 28.

In the live action short category, you'll recognize some names: Kendrick Lamar 's We Cry Together is also up for Oscar consideration alongside Knicks star Jeremy Lin 's 38 at the Garden .

If you haven't seen All Too Well: The Short Film yet, you can watch it below: