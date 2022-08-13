Read full article on original website
247Sports
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
247Sports
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
247Sports
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Impact Report: Vols Land Another Top Target in Prized Louisiana CB Matthews
Tennessee landed the commitment of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson on Sunday afternoon, and they double-dipped at the position by pulling elite cornerback Jordan Matthews out of the state of Louisiana moments ago. We take a look at what Matthews brings to Rocky Top. Background This recruitment ...
Watch: Josh Heupel discusses Vols' second scrimmage during fall camp
Tennessee scrimmaged for the second time during fall training camp Sunday at Neyland Stadium ahead of the 2022 season. The Vols will open its season against Ball State at Neyland Stadium Sept. 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup. The meeting...
247Sports
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
247Sports
Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols
Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
247Sports
Late Kick: Mississippi State is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Mississippi State is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
247Sports
Four-star center JP Estrella talks UA Elite 24 experience, his development, and upcoming decision
Brewster Academy (NH) four-star center JP Estrella was one of the headliners at the UA Elite 24 last week in Chicago. 247Sports caught up with Estrella during the week to talk the experience, more about his game, and the upcoming decision he has on Sept. 2. Estrella has recently taken...
247Sports
Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
247Sports
Top247 CB Jordan Matthews commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over Texas
Jordan Matthews has visited Texas at least four times, and the Longhorns have been widely viewed for months as the team to beat for him. But one trip to Tennessee nearly two months ago was enough for the Vols to sell him on his opportunity in their secondary and ultimately pull off an upset for one of their top targets.
247Sports
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
247Sports
'Fundamentally, we're a lot farther along': Gators detail first scrimmage since spring
During his first scrimmage in fall camp with the program, Florida head coach Billy Napier witnessed evidence of much improvement within the building since the spring practice window, but the first-year UF coach reiterated his stance from a week prior: The Gators still have much work left to do relative to Napier’s expectations.
247Sports
GoVols247 Podcast: Alabama corner commits to Tennessee
Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — cornerback Rickey Gibson from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama.
247Sports
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
247Sports
PHOTOS: Vols' Saturday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Saturday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
247Sports
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa has set his decision date and announcement time. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools were trying, namely...
247Sports
Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
247Sports
QB Connor Bazelak discusses why he transferred to Indiana
Missouri transfer QB Connor Bazelak transferred to Indiana in the winter, and so far, he said he feels right at home.
247Sports
Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away
Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
