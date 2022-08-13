ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Twitter reaction: Highly ranked CB stuns Texas by committing to Vols

Tennessee again addressed one of its biggest needs on defense Monday afternoon by landing a longtime top target. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews of Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., announced his commitment to the Vols during a ceremony at his school, picking Tennessee over Texas. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Walker
Person
Warren Burrell
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman Announces Notre Dame's Starting Quarterback

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman, in consultation with Quarterback Coach Tommy Rees, named sophomore Tyler Buchner as the starting quarterback for the 134th edition of Notre Dame football. The Fighting Irish open the season on Saturday, September 3rd in Columbus against Ohio State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Top247 CB Jordan Matthews commits to Vols, picks Tennessee over Texas

Jordan Matthews has visited Texas at least four times, and the Longhorns have been widely viewed for months as the team to beat for him. But one trip to Tennessee nearly two months ago was enough for the Vols to sell him on his opportunity in their secondary and ultimately pull off an upset for one of their top targets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Vols#Whitehaven High School#Vanderbilt#Tennessee Tech#Star
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Alabama corner commits to Tennessee

Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — cornerback Rickey Gibson from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Saturday practice

The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Saturday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner said on Saturday

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner was publicly named the starter following practice on Saturday. Following that workout, he spoke with the media about the news and a variety of other topics. Here is everything he had to say. On winning the starting job. Throughout this process, this whole thing is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Packing for Dublin is no easy task for Huskers with game two weeks away

Nebraska Assistant AD for Equipment Operations Jay Terry has been thinking about the logistics of getting the Huskers to Dublin and back since Nebraska’s matchup against Illinois was first announced back in 2019. “We’ve been working on things and it’s just been an on-going process of what we need...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy