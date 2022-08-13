Read full article on original website
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Mama’s Affair review – star vehicle for Cantopop idols Mirror is for boyband fans only
Music-biz drama featuring Hong Kong pop stars Keung To and Jer Lau bids for cross-generational appeal but gets lost in cliches
Observer
If You See A Spotted Lanternfly in NYC, Please “Squish and Dispose”
Lanternflies, a colorful but invasive flying bug, were first spotted in the city back in 2020. So why are New Yorkers suddenly up in arms over the insects?. “We’re really noticing them in the city right now. Numbers were low the last couple years, but it’s really built up,” said Brian Eshenaur, a crop specialist from Cornell’s Integrated Pest Management program.
What is Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ based on? The mythical Sandman, explained
Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is one of the most critically acclaimed and loved comic book series of all time, and is soon to become a new Netflix series. But many of us who grew up before the book series started in 1989 can remember hearing of “The Sandman” as children. The term was even the namesake of a famous song in the 1950s. What is, exactly the origin of the mythical Sandman, and does he have anything to do with the comic book character he shares a name with?
Raymond Briggs, Beloved Author and Illustrator of ‘The Snowman,’ Dies at 88
Raymond Briggs, the British writer and illustrator who delighted generations of children and adults with his beloved festive book The Snowman and many other, has died. He was 88. His publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news on Wednesday. “Raymond liked to act the professional curmudgeon, but we will remember him for his stories of love and of loss,” Briggs’ literary agent Hilary Delemere told The Guardian. “I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people’s hearts. He kept his curiosity and sense of wonder right up to the last.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRacism "Rife"...
AI-generated illustrations for “Goodnight Moon” are pure nightmare material
I never perceived Goodnight Moon as creepy. Quite the opposite, actually. However, text-to-image always has some weird ideas, and so does. Joris Bax. He didn’t only use Midjourney’s AI tool to create illustrations for the famous bedtime poem. He also added a super-creepy voice and music to it, turning it into pure, distilled nightmare material. Something like this music video, only even scarier.
Rare Vintage Photos of Elizabeth Taylor's Life at Home
Elizabeth Taylor was known for captivating audiences with her sultry on-screen persona, violet eyes, and tumultuous relationships, but what was the legendary actress like at home? See inside her childhood house, meet her adorable pets, and check out some of the luxe places she lived during her eight marriages. With her incredible fashion sense, it's only natural that her taste in home decor was just as elegant. These photos will give you a sense of how the star lived when the cameras weren't rolling.
The Queen of Technicolor: the famous life and tragic death of Maria Montez
Few know the name Maria Montez today, but her story is just the kind of Hollywood miracle that people love to hear about. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic with minimal acting skills, she managed by sheer force of will to become one of Hollywood’s brightest stars during the second world war years. Montez built her legend through a series of escapist fantasias that moviegoers, exhausted by the bleakness and sacrifice of the war, were all too eager to melt into.
A tyrant gets boxed, men don tights and mermaids wiggle – the week in art
A sceptical new look at the National Museum Cardiff’s portrait of Thomas Picton, hero of Waterloo – and tyrant of Trinidad. National Museum Cardiff until 3 September. Renaissance men in tights and Regency dandies feature alongside today’s male garb. V&A, London, until 6 November. Our Time on...
‘There’s a lot of laughter, a lot of joy’: Kyle Abraham on the family parties that inspired his new dance show
Best known for tackling subjects such as injustice and violence, the choreographer is channelling happier memories with An Untitled Love
How '90s interior design software laid the foundation for today's life sims
In 1994, my mom, a working interior designer, decided to jump on the home computing bandwagon and get 3D Home Architect (opens in new tab). The Broderbund program was part of an awkward, curious wave of computer-aided design (CAD) software adapted for the burgeoning home market (opens in new tab)—the average joe looking to redecorate and remodel in an exciting new digital world. I was already familiar with floor plans and architectural drawings from watching my mom at her drafting table. My mother made a valiant attempt to get used to the program, but as a diehard traditionalist, she eventually returned to working with her trusty pencil and paper. Suddenly 3D Home Architect, which my parents didn't consider a videogame (and therefore not something to worry about), was all mine.
Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.
Why this digital artist chose to build on Cosmos and what she expects from web3
CryptoSlate chatted with María from Women From Cosmos, a female artist-led collection of hand-drawn NFTs. In the chat, María told us:. Why she chose to become a digital artist and how she became interested in NFTs and web3. Why she chose to build on the Stargaze Network,...
The Sandman's Endless family and their comic book origins explained
Only a few of Dream's siblings appear in the first season of Netflix's Sandman adaptation
The Essays of Adam Smith: THE IMITATIVE ARTS - Part II
AFTER the pleasures which arise from the gratification of the bodily appetites, there seem to be none more natural to man than Music and Dancing. In the progress of art and improvement they are, perhaps, the first and earliest pleasures of his own invention; for those which arise from the gratification of the bodily appetites cannot be said to be his own invention. No nation has yet been discovered so uncivilized as to be altogether without them. It seems even to be amongst the most barbarous nations that the use and practice of them is both most frequent and most universal, as among the negroes of Africa and the savage tribes of America. In civilized nations, the inferior ranks of people have very little leisure, and the superior ranks have many other amusements; neither the one nor the other, therefore, can spend much of their time in Music and Dancing. Among savage nations, the great body of the people have frequently great intervals of leisure, and they have scarce any other amusement; they naturally, therefore, spend a great part of their time in almost the only one they have.
Jared & Amber Phifer Talk Their New Home Design Show – Exclusive Interview
Idea House: Mountain Modern, brought to The Roku Channel by the creators of This Old House, explores the process of building a home in the Rocky Mountains.
What W. E. B. Du Bois’s Forgotten Romance Novel Taught Me About Writing
After my father’s death, I didn’t write for two years. Even reading fiction no longer interested me. But when a friend mentioned W. E. B. Du Bois’s Dark Princess, a romance novel published in 1928, I was curious. The novel had been disparaged and overlooked by critics; maybe that’s why I was attracted to it. Did Du Bois, the renowned social scientist and activist—whose seminal book of essays, The Souls of Black Folk, remains one of the most influential works of African American literature—really write a romance? I had never been a reader of the genre, but death had recalibrated so much of my relationship to the world that it was hard for me to be definitive about anything, even my own tastes.
Charles Dickens sought house where he would meet a real ghost
Exhibition in London will explore the author’s lifelong fascination with the paranormal
