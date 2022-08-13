ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

saturdaytradition.com

SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Shelton Sampson Jr. signs deal with MatchPoint Connection, discusses plans for NIL brand

Less than two weeks ago, Shelton Sampson Jr. was getting ready to announce his college commitment. The five-star wide receiver had trimmed his list down to LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida State. A top-10 wide receiver in the class of 2023, his options were endless. But as the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Louisiana, leaving Baton Rouge for college didn’t add up.
BATON ROUGE, LA

