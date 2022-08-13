Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement
On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge. Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:. We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is...
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is stepping away from football
He’s a South Mississippi native who broke records at St. Stanislaus.
SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
Why ex-LSU coach Ed Orgeron was at La.-Lafayette's first preseason football scrimmage
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways in October amid a string of lopsided losses and a federal lawsuit over how the team handled sexual assault complaints.
LSU Locking Down State of Louisiana in Recent Recruiting Success
Tigers continue securing the state's top talent, job not finished quite yet
Tidbits: Another in-state LSU target to announce decision
LSU is set for another big decision in Louisiana recruiting this week. Get the latest on that and more as recruiting continues to heat up.
Shelton Sampson Jr. signs deal with MatchPoint Connection, discusses plans for NIL brand
Less than two weeks ago, Shelton Sampson Jr. was getting ready to announce his college commitment. The five-star wide receiver had trimmed his list down to LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida State. A top-10 wide receiver in the class of 2023, his options were endless. But as the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Louisiana, leaving Baton Rouge for college didn’t add up.
