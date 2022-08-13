Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
This Delco School Put Philly on the Map in Field Hockey
Last Fall, the Episcopal Academy field hockey team took the PAISSA title after a victory over The Hill School. Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square was crucial in turning the Philadelphia region into the center of the field hockey world, writes Christian Red for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The program was started...
easternpafootball.com
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 88: Colin Ferrell, Chester High
Coaches Comments: “Colin will be the leader of the secondary as he’ll be the most experienced player. Colin plays with a very high motor and we hope that rubs off on our younger defensive backs.”. Photo courtesy of JT Flicks. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
Demolition of iconic Philly church could start this week: report
This week, the tall spires of an iconic Philadelphia church that has been constantly recognized in the community for over a century might come tumbling down. According to CBS News, there’s a good chance demolition could begin today at the historic St. Laurentius Church in Fishtown, which sits at the intersection of Memphis and Berk streets. Fenced off for some time, the church closed its doors eight years ago due to safety concerns and has been unoccupied since 2014 due to aging.
papreplive.com
Rory Graver building Wissahickon football program on and off the field
LOWER GWYNEDD >> On the first day of camp, new Wissahickon coach Rory Graver asked his players to write down what they thought “Trojan Pride” meant and share it with their teammates. “Something we’ve really been talking about this week is that phrase they have around here a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State 4-star recruit Ken Talley enters portal
Freshman defensive end Ken Talley, a four-star recruit, has entered the NCAA transfer portal without ever playing a down for
billypenn.com
Allan Domb is the first Philly councilmember to resign ahead of the 2023 mayoral race. What should you know about him?
The 2023 Philadelphia mayoral race appears to have begun. City Council member Allan Domb announced his resignation Monday, after months of acknowledging he’s considering running for mayor. In Monday’s announcement, he held back from confirming his candidacy. He plans to first go on a “listening tour” to hear...
Area Golfers to Participate in Montco-Centric Golf Tournament Designed to Drive Diversity
The VFTCB and the APGA Tour are again bringing championship play to Montgomery County, with an accent on opening competitive play to foursomes comprising diverse players. The Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA) Tour and the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board (VFTCB) bring back three of the Phila. region’s top golfers as part of the field for the second annual APGA Tour Valley Forge.
PhillyBite
Experience Food Nostalgia of The 50's at Nifty Fifty's
- The Three Musketeers (Autumn Lockwood, Kevin Waddy, and Michelle Leonard) got together again at Nifty Fifty's in Fishtown at 2431 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125. Earlier, we had been looking at homes in the area. Realtor Dana Friedman had suggested that we go to Nifty Fifty's for burgers and shakes, and once again, Dana was right.
RELATED PEOPLE
phillyvoice.com
A look back at Le Dîner en Blanc in Philly ahead of its 10th anniversary
A whimsical, mysterious dining event returns to the city this week, and participants won't even know where it's being held until that day. Le Dîner en Blanc, a "chic picnic" held in a public space that requires all guests to wear white and bring their own food, celebrates its tenth anniversary in Philadelphia on Thursday, Aug. 18.
phl17.com
O’Sheas is the Irish Pub with Delco Flair
There is a new party pub in Delco! O’Shea’s at Harrah’s Philadelphia is bringing all of the flair from their Las Vegas location to Delaware County, PA. From table games and sports betting to arcade games and darts, O’Sheas has it all including food from any of Harrah’s restaurants delivered right to wherever your playing at O’Sheas!
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Locks Down Two Philly Locations
The lauded dumpling distributor will begin setting up shop in Philadelphia later this year and early next
City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon
"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s going to be hard’: Philly’s Roundhouse presents redevelopment challenge
Sometime next year, Philadelphia will solicit bids from real estate developers interested in acquiring the Roundhouse, a complicated piece of Philadelphia history located in a static corner of the city. The response could be underwhelming. Property advisors and preservationists say the blocklong parcel at 7th and Race streets, which includes...
Lady B Way: Philly Radio And Hip Hop Legend, Lady B Gets Street Named After Her! [Videos]
The Legendary Lady B, Hip Hop & Radio Icon, Gets Highest Honor From The City of Philadelphia with a street renamed after she grew up on! Welcome To Lady B Way! On the same block that both Lady B and Lee Daniels grew up on, Philly renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue to “Lady […]
fb101.com
IRON CHEF CHEF JOSE GARCES ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF BUENA ONDA IN RITTENHOUSE AS PART OF A NATIONAL EXPANSION
James Beard award-winner and Iron Chef Jose Garces announces the grand opening of Buena Onda in Rittenhouse Square on Friday, August 12th. The new location is located at 114 S. 20th Street, next to Chef’s famed Village Whiskey. Buena Onda is Chef’s famed taqueria that is inspired by the spirit and good vibes of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The new Rittenhouse location features indoor and outdoor seating for 48 guests, Baja-inspired vibes, a new interior design, and a new Buena Onda marketplace. Buena Onda Rittenhouse represents not just a new restaurant and concept for Center City and Rittenhouse, but this is the first location to debut as part of a larger national expansion. Buena Onda will also open a location on the Main Line this September. Additionally, this location is one of the models for franchising of the Philly-born brand that will expand from Philadelphia to America. Each new location will offer Buena’s signature dishes such as environmentally conscious seafood tacos, classic tacos, Buena bowls, nachos, guacamole, chips and salsa, rice and beans, churros and many other offerings. Garces fans can also pair their favorite dishes with drinks that will include margaritas (classic, baja, frozen and seasonal), beer, wine, sangria, sodas and more. Buena Onda Rittenhouse and Fairmount (1901 Callowhill Street) will both be open for lunch, dinner and happy hour, with indoor and outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. Hours for both locations will be Monday to Sunday, seven days a week, 11:00am to 9:00pm. (Buena Onda Rittenhouse will be closed Sunday, August 14th for staff training). Buena Onda delivers on all major platforms, including Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub and Uber Eats. Share the good vibes on social media at @BuenaOndaTacos #GarcesGoodVibes.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Traditional Moderne House in Villanova
This house definitely expresses its owners’ personalities, but not so strongly that you won’t be able to make it your own. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Finally, a Main Line house for people who hate Main...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
PGA Tour
Five Things to Know: Wilmington CC
Wilmington CC will host the second stop of FedExCup Playoffs with the BMW Championship. (Western Golf Association) The second stop in the FedExCup Playoffs goes to The First State, as the BMW Championship arrives at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club. While the course has more than a century of history and has hosted a variety of high-level events, this will be the first time the PGA TOUR visits.
2 filmmakers die in interstate crash while returning from Philadelphia
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box...
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb announces resignation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb announced his resignation on Monday. Eyewitness News has learned Domb submitted his registration to Council President Darrell Clarke. "Councilmember Allan Domb has communicated to me his plans to resign today from City Council," Clarke said. "I've enjoyed working with Councilmember Domb on a wide array of issues, including budgetary oversight, poverty, tax reform and many other matters. His service on Council has been a credit to our City, and I look forward to continuing our work together benefitting all Philadelphians." Domb issued a statement regarding his resignation:As I announce my resignation from...
Comments / 0